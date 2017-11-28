REVEALED: Mine authorities reveal cause of Gibihi Rd crack

The huge crack is believed to be a result of a mine black at Moura Mine.

The huge crack is believed to be a result of a mine black at Moura Mine. Julia Humphries.

AFTER WHAT was believed to have been a mine blast gone wrong earlier in the month, Anglo-American released a statement yesterday afternoon in regards to the severely split Gibihi Road.

The statement reads: "Following a routine blast at Dawson mine on Thursday, 9 November 2017, Anglo American detected geotechnical movement that damaged Gibihi Road.

"Anglo American immediately launched an investigation, in consultation with the Banana Shire Council, geotechnical experts and local authorities.

"Anglo-American have emphasised no incidents, injuries or equipment damage have been recorded.

"Early findings from the investigation indicate a circular geotechnical failure has resulted in movement of the pit endwall.

"During the initial displacement, incidental movement caused the severe cracking of Gibihi Road.”

Anglo American's Metallurgical Coal business CEO David Diamond said the safety of everyone involved is Anglo American's priority.

"Work in the immediate area has not recommenced, an exclusion zone is in place and is subject to ongoing geotechnical assessments,” he said.

"The area, including the road remain closed between the Moura-Theodore Road intersection to the turnoff to the Dawson mine until reconstruction is complete.”

A detour is in place via the Leichardt Highway through Banana.

"We apologise to all local road users for the inconvenience and I can assure everybody we, and the local authorities, are working to effect repairs to the road as quickly as possible,” Mr Diamond said.

A risk assessment of the road closure, including alternate routes in the event of an emergency, has been conducted and endorsed by the Queensland Emergency Services.

Anglo American will honour its obligations and has engaged a dedicated project manager who will work closely with Banana Shire Council's nominated contractor, GHD, to repair the road.

Banana Shire Council advised on November 10 the road would be closed until at least December 31.

Anglo-American provided no further comment.