REVEALED: Mount Morgan's best kept secret transformed

NEWSXPRESS Mount Morgan is #notanewsagent, it's a hidden gem in one of the Rockhampton region's most historic towns.

In recent months, passionate Mt Morgan locals Kerrilyn and Schae Page have diversified their business model and transformed NewsXpress to include a modern cafe.

It's a move Kerriyln says has been a pipe-dream for many years.

"There are a lot of really boring, dull newsagents out there and we don't want to have that association. We want to be totally different. We're not a newsagent, we are totally different than what your stereotype newsagent might be," Kerrilyn said.

"While we are still focusing on those traditional newsagent lines like newspapers and magazines, we're also diversifying so that we are taking in different things that people are looking for.

"A newspaper and a cup of coffee usually does goes hand in hand and most people these days are looking for their caffeine fix first thing in the morning.

"We initially put in an automatic coffee machine and based on that we knew we would be able to increase our sales by putting in a barista operated machine and doing the renovations."

Inside of the newly transformed newsXpress Mount Morgan. Contributed

Kerrilyn said with a real need for a cafe offering in town, she and Schae took the opportunity to do some renovations in line with their compulsory Golden Casket franchisee re-fit.

With the cafe now taking up about a quarter of their floor space, Kerrilyn said the shop had become a real meeting place for the community.

"We are seeing a new traffic flow than before. This morning we had 20 members of a classic car club on their way through from Brisbane who were told to stop here and grab a coffee and I have the most amazing feedback sheets from them saying great stuff about us," she said.

"At the same time there was a group of about 12 ladies that meet here every Thursday for their coffee. We have loads more customers."

While certainly piquing the interest of locals, the cafe has also caught the attention of businesses on the Sunshine Coast and in Melbourne.

Gourmet fudge available at NewsXpress Mt Morgan.

Kerrilyn said a Sunshine Coast gourmet fudge company contacted her with a business proposal after seeing pictures of the new cafe on Facebook.

"We have fresh fudge on offer through the Sunshine Coast company and as far as I know they don't supply to anywhere else in the region," she said.

"The fresh fudge has been selling amazingly well. At the moment we have six flavours but I'd say we'll be extending that out very soon.

"We also have a beautiful Chai called Prana Chai out of Melbourne. It's a really gorgeous blend; the spice and aroma is sensational."

With the coffee business booming, Kerrilyn said the focus had now switched to securing a food license so the cafe can begin offering breakfast and lunch.