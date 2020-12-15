REVEALED: Much bigger plans for Surf Lakes Yeppoon

Artificial wavepool company Surf Lakes International today revealed an exciting “work in progress” masterplan for its Yeppoon development dream, which could go way beyond the existing proposed surf lake.

In a deputation to Livingstone Shire councillors, Surf Lakes representatives revealed there was potential for a second still-water lake including an aqua park.

But wait, there’s more.

Surf Lakes International founder and CEO Aaron Trevis revealed also on the drawing board was a recreational lawned area which could “dovetail” into a sporting field capable of hosting festivals and events as well.

He said bigger longer-term possibilities being looked at included a hotel on the Surf Lakes Yeppoon site which currently has an artificial wavepool that is not open to the public as yet.

“You can see the bungalows nestled around there,” Mr Trevis said as he showed councillors a “work in progress” masterplan of the proposed development which has not yet been publicly released.

“And on the south-east side, there’s 20 acres set aside for a tourist park.

“We’ve had preliminary discussions with major tourist park developers who are keenly interested in the concept - doesn’t mean they’re committed yet but they certainly like the idea, and they can see how for them, it could bring new flavour.

“Especially something surf focused with a real activity, event and eco-tourist model as opposed to your standard suburban caravan park, if you like.

“So they’re quite interested - obviously we’ve got to get through to the real numbers (stage).”

When asked by Cr Glenda Mather where their development application was at for the Yeppoon site, Mr Trevis said: “The goal is to have that submitted by the end of February.”

Several councillors commended the Surf Lakes team for the work it had done to date including Mayor Andy Ireland who praised the company for the way it had included the community in the journey and kept the public informed.

Surf Lakes will this weekend host a public information session on the project.

