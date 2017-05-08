27°
REVEALED: Multiple high-rises to change Rocky's skyline in 2017

Melanie Plane
| 8th May 2017 10:58 AM Updated: 11:11 AM
Rockhampton's new high rise, LOFT, is set to open up inner city living to a whole new market.
OVER THE next 12 months, Rockhampton's CBD skyline will dramatically change.

At least four multi-storey developments are set to rise up from the city's heart to provide residential living options as well as unique dining options.

1. Gallery Apartments

Construction is well under way at the site of the much anticipated 10-level Gallery Apartments on Victoria Parade.

With the underground car park structurally complete, construction of the ground floor has begun and is progressing well.

The $20M Gallery Apartments project, which is expected to be complete by Christmas 2017, will offer 30 spacious two and three bed residential apartments which are on average the largest residential aparments on Rockhampton's riverfront.

A Podium level restaurant will offer residents and guests a unique dining experience.

2. Skyview

Luxury living never before seen in Rockhampton is the aim of Skyview developers.

The $8M, 8-storey project is expected to rise from the ground at 24 Victoria Parade this year.

The Skyview project, which will take between 9-12 months to build, will offer the kind of relaxed, low maintenance, convenient, city lifestyle many Rockhampton residents are beginning to prefer.

3. LOFT On The Lane

'Dynamic inner-city living' is the phrase to best describe developing Rockhampton project LOFT.

The 10-storey LOFT development is set to rise from the old CWA site on the corner of East Lane and Archer St.

This development is aimed at young professionals, singles, couples, first-home buyers and retirees with two-bedroom apartments starting at $315,000.

As well as eight storeys of accommodation, there are two levels for parking, a ground floor coffee shop/salad bar and a private roof-top terrace.

4. William St Residential Development

William St will see it's first multi-storey residential development this year with an apartment building set to be constructed on the corner of East Lane.

The apartment complex, which will be located at 37 William St, was announced last year and is one of four priority projects across Queensland to activate underutilised government-owned land through the state's Advancing Our Cities and Regions strategy.

The seven-storey building will include about 35 apartments and will feature two commercial spaces, potentially for eateries, on the ground flood.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

