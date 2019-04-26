REVEALED: Murder accused of Depot Hill suspicious death

ALLEGED MURDER. Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man at Depot Hill where a 56-year-old man was located with facial injuries at a residence on Campbell Street at around 9:30pm April 16.

ALLEGED MURDER. Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man at Depot Hill where a 56-year-old man was located with facial injuries at a residence on Campbell Street at around 9:30pm April 16. Frazer Pearce

A MAN accused of murdering his housemate has had his matter mentioned in court for the first time.

Edward Bashford, 56, was found seriously injured in a room he rented on Campbell St, Depot Hill, about 9.30pm on Tuesday, April 16.

He died at the scene.

Arthur James Spencer, 26, was charged on Wednesday with one count of murder.

Spencer's matter was mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning with no bail application made, a brief of evidence ordered and his matter adjourned until June 26.

He was remanded in custody.

On Wednesday, Detective Acting Inspector Peachey said an autopsy held last week revealed Mr Bashford suffered several facial fractures, rib fractures, and a bleed on the brain.

Investigations are ongoing, but Det Act Insp Peachey confirmed the accused man was also resident at the address. The accused was also the person who reported Mr Bashford's death to police.