REVEALED: Name of accused driver involved in Midgee fatal

A man charged in relation to a fatal crash at Midgee last year which killed Emily Barnett, 21, and caused her friend critical injuries, has had his matter mentioned in court for the first time on Friday.

Peter William Martin, 57, has been charged with two counts of driving without due care and attention causing death or grievous bodily harm.

His matters were mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

It will be alleged Mr Martin was driving a white Mitsubishi Triton, travelling north on the Bruce Highway, when it collided with Ms Barnett’s RAV4 on May 29, 2020.

Mr Martin was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical condition with suspected extensive internal injuries and multiple fractures. He was later flown to a Brisbane hospital.

A friend was in the vehicle with Ms Barnett and also sustained critical injuries and was in ICU at a Brisbane hospital for some time.

Ms Barnett (pictured) was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Martin’s matters have been adjourned until June 24.

OTHER COURT NEWS:

Driver accumulates 13 demerit points in three years

Nervous driver was visibly shaking when pulled over

Want-be car jacker stalled stolen car on speed bump