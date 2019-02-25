Menu
POLICE INVESTIGATION: Numerous police vehicles were sighted at the Todd St property following the suspicious death of a man yesterday.
POLICE INVESTIGATION: Numerous police vehicles were sighted at the Todd St property following the suspicious death of a man yesterday.
Crime

REVEALED: Name of Yeppoon murder accused

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
25th Feb 2019 5:12 PM
THE man accused of murdering a 57-year-old Yeppoon man on Friday was remanded in custody after a mention in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Lyorde Francis Painter, 49, did not appear in court after he was charged on Friday night with the murder of the man at a Todd Avenue address.

There was no bail application made during the brief hearing.

Police had been called to the Todd Avenue home at 2.10pm on Friday where the 57-year-old man was located deceased.

On the weekend Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said police had located a weapon within the home which they suspected had been used in the crime.

He was unwilling to specifically describe the household item (beyond it not being a firearm), but said further testing would be conducted to confirm if it had a role in the death.

Det Insp Shadlow told the media that blood was found at the scene and while cause of death was still to be determined, the deceased person had severe head injuries.

The photographic and scientific sections of the Queensland Police Service were continuing to examine the crime scene on Saturday.

Police have not released the name of the victim at this time

