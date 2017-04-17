BREAKING: Exciting new Rocky store to open soon

LEADING independent homewares store 'House' appears to have joined the surge of national retailers flocking to Rockhampton.

While not revealing exactly where or when they will be opening in town, House have recently started advertising for staff for a new 'House Rockhampton' store opening soon, with a store manager position currently available.

House, based in Melbourne, are Australia's largest speciality homewares retailer with over 130 stores across the nation. Their current closest stores to Rockhampton are to the north in Mackay and to the south at the Sunshine Coast.

UP FOR GRABS: A job ad posted to seek on April 13 reveals the national retailer's new plans.

House claim they are the only destination for all cooking, baking, entertaining and gift giving essentials and demonstrate useful product knowledge and practical 'how to' advice to guarantee customer satisfaction.

"As Australia's largest speciality homewares retailer, we have everything you could possibly need for your home. This includes bakeware, kitchenware, tableware, cookware, knives and appliances. We are here to inspire you and your house," House say.

National retailer House is advertising for staff for a Rockhampton store. House on Facebook

Brands carried by House include KitchenAid, Baccarat, Breville, Scanpan, Krosno, Alex Liddy, Joseph Joseph and Pet House.

House's pending Rockhampton opening comes after an influx of national retailers announced they would open stores in the region in 2017.

Earlier this month national department store Harris Scarfe opened at Stockland Rockhampton, Pillow Talk opened a new store at Red Hill Homemaker Centre and Pillow Talk HOME opened at Stockland Rockhampton along with Famous Footwear.

Last month, national furniture giant Early Settler opened at Red Hill while Bags to Go opened on Yaamba Rd.

Retailers poised to open include an IKEA Click and Collect depot on April 19 and Emma and Roe in May.