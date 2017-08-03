REVEALED: New dining destination has tongues wagging

LIKE any small town, rumours spreads fast in the Gracemere community and the word on the street is Gossips Coffee and Chat Café is the place to go for a great coffee, sit-down meal or easy take-away.

Gossips Coffee and Chat, the newest addition to the Gracemere Shopping World, has only been open for nine days but it's already proving a huge hit with the community.

Jessica Maitland, Keira Martin and Melanie Capell at the new Gossips Coffee and Chat Cafe at Gracemere. Melanie Plane

Gossips café owner Melanie Capell said the new business had been a long time in the making and it was great to see it off to such a successful start.

"In the beginning, we hadn't set out to open a cafe, we were looking at re-buying a previous cafe that my mother had owned but an opportunity came up here,” Ms Capell said.

"We live in Gracemere and have done for over 25 years so it made sense to us to take this opportunity as opposed to buying another going cafe in town.

"It has been months in the making, it was a big, long process to redesign and refit.

"It has been crazy busy which is great but it has been challenging because we've had a whole new set-up, all new staff and none of us knew what we were doing so we had to sort of learn on the go.

"It just does not stop. We are busy all day every day. We have a breakfast and a lunch menu plus we offer a hot box with a carvery and some things that hadn't been offered out here previously within the shopping centre.”

Aside from great service and a fantastic offering, one of the factors driving Gossips success could well be its unique design and inviting lay-out enhanced by a huge, eye-catching mural stretched across the back wall.

It's a feature Ms Capell says captures what Gossips is all about.

"We didn't have a name for the cafe so we called it gossip because as town talk goes... and in the end the name stuck,” she said.

"The art work then went with the name so it kind of designed itself. Signature Signs did the artwork for the cafe.

"The layout and colour really changed the space, because it is lighter and brighter I think it has a youthfulness about it.”

While providing the area with a new dining option, Ms Capell has also provided employment for more than a dozen local residents.

Nine staff were hired initially, but Ms Capell said she now has a team of 14 to keep up with the demand.