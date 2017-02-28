REVEALED: New housing development planned for CBD

CHANGING STREETS: Sunil Govind, Trevor Rufus and Pawan Govind have worked on the 13-unit development proposed for Alma St. The units have been given conditional council approval.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional mayor Margaret Strelow has spoken in favour of a housing development planned for the CBD, disagreeing with the advice of planning officers.

It was recommended the planning and development committee yesterday refuse the application for a 13-unit development in Alma St due to the high density zoning of the area.

But following a public deputation from the project's planners, Cr Strelow spoke against the recommendation and endorsed its approval.

The development includes eight two bedroom, double storey units and five one bedroom units, each with a single car garage.

Artist's impressions of a 13-unit development proposed for Alma St. Rufus Design Group

A report tabled at the meeting stated the expected number of units for the land area was 125.

Pawan Govind from Gracemere Survey and Planning Consultants said the land sat on the fringe of the high density residential zone where a smaller scale development would be acceptable.

"We're a fair way away from the river here and from the CBD so we didn't really think that was feasible at all," he said.

"Luckily council did see reason with that and said that the density we have is probably more suitable to the area and won't look out of place."

Mr Govind said a smaller development would also prove more saleable on the real estate market.

Cr Strelow spoke in favour of the development during the meeting, saying the assumed density scale was a figure suggested to calculate infrastructure charges and not a requirement.

She said a development would stand out in stark contrast to the surrounding houses.

While Cr Strelow said she was hoping the developer would increase the density, the units were a pragmatic solution to the vacant land.

The development was approved subject to recommendations which will be presented for final approval at the full council meeting next week.