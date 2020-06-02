REVEALED: New restaurant to replace Sizzler at Stockland

EXCLUSIVE: MOVE over cheesy toast, pork knuckle is here to take your spot.

After Rockhampton's Sizzler restaurant was demolished in March this year, The Morning Bulletin can now exclusively reveal The Bavarian will take its place.

Rockpool Dining Group lodged an application with Rockhampton Regional Council on Friday for a fit-out for its iconic restaurant brand, The Bavarian, at Stockland Rockhampton.

The huge new restaurant and beer garden, which will be constructed at the former Sizzler site, will accommodate around 490 guests within a large, bright, indoor-outdoor layout.

It will include a curved beer garden that sweeps around the restaurant's facade, accommodating around 230 guests.

Work on the old Sizzler site at Stockland.

The Bavarian Rockhampton was designed by SGB Group, in consultation with Rockpool Dining Group. SGB Group has commenced full ground-up construction of the site, which is expected to completed and ready to open around October 2020.

"As always, we are committed to providing our customers with the best retail and dining options, and are confident that the community will enjoy what The Bavarian has to offer,"

Stockland Rockhampton Centre Manager Elysia Billingham said.

The Rockhampton venue will be the first of it's kind as a prototype for the first ground-up freestanding build for the popular Bavarian-inspired group.

The Bavarian Rockhampton will feature an indoors-outdoors design that suits all occasions and reflects the laid-back, Central Queensland lifestyle.

New design elements for The Bavarian family include comfortable booth seating, smaller table formats, cushioned chairs, and smaller, cosier dining zones.

The Rockhampton venue follows the opening The Bavarian Mackay in 2019, and signature design features found at the northern venue, including alpine stone walls and timber finishes, a custom designed vintage beer barrel wall interspersed with Bavarian logos painted in liquid gold, and a magnificent beer stein chandelier holding more 500 1-litre glass steins suspended above the bar will be included.

The Bavarian's diverse menu will offer something for everyone, including classic dishes such as its legendary crispy pork knuckle, crackling pork belly, classic German sausages and schnitzels, lighter bites, build-your-own salads and pub-inspired burgers and chicken wings.

There will be 20 beers on tap including imported favourites Löwenbräu, Spaten, Franziskaner, Stiegl and Hofbräu and local Aussie craft brews.

The Bavarian Rockhampton will also boast 30 large-screen TVs for live sports, pub-style burgers, wings and bar bites, and a line-up of local craft brews.

THE BAVARIAN FOOD: One of their shared platters

The Bavarian is driven by strong neighbourhood credentials the Rockhampton venue will launch with a community campaign focused on giving back, supporting local projects and other positive-impact initiatives.

One way the brand is giving back to the community is through jobs.

When Sizzler Rockhampton closed, 61 staff lost employment, but The Bavarian will employ even more people than the popular former restaurant.

Rockpool Dining Group will create around 70 full-time and casual positions at The Bavarian Rockhampton and will support the local economy by engaging around 50 professionals and tradespeople on the construction and fit-out project.

Recruitment has yet to get underway, but most employees will be locals, with back of house and front of house positions of all levels to be filled.

Applicants may send their resume to careers@rockpool.com to express their interest in a role. Front of house applicants will require a valid RSA.