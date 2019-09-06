REVEALED: Next step for rehab centre

DETAILS CONFIRMED: Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga is committed to delivering the project.

TRAFFIC impacts, flood and bushfire risks are just three factors standing in between Queensland Health reaching the next stage of the Rockhampton rehabilitation centre.

After collaboration with Rockhampton Regional Council, Queensland Health is taking the necessary steps to ensure the music bowl site is appropriate for the centre.

A Queensland Health spokesperson said once planning studies were complete infrastructure would be the next step in the process.

"Infrastructure needs include water, sewerage and road connections,” a spokesperson said.

"Once the preliminary investigations determine if the site is feasible, Queensland Health will recommence community consultation as part of the planning process.”

The spokesperson said construction remained on track to start in 2020 providing the studies, assessments, and negotiations with the council went to plan.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said collaboration between the council and government was a driving force behind delivering the project.

"Rockhampton Regional Council and the State Government has worked together to find a suitable site at the rear of the music bowl,” Mrs Lauga said.

"The details are being finalised and a revised business case is being developed.”

Mrs Lauga dismissed rumours the council wase being uncooperative in negotiations for the 42-bed residential ice, alcohol and other drugs rehabilitation facility.

Mayor Margaret Strelow echoed Mrs Lauga's sentiments - she said the persistent rumour claiming the council had been delaying progress to the Music Bowl site was untrue.

"Communication has flowed between officers since then and will continue to do so,” Cr Strelow said.

"We also made sure that the community was well aware both of our offer to Queensland Health and that we would require Queensland Health to undertake any community consultation.

"The council resolution passed at the Special Council Meeting clearly identified the different portion of the site that was on offer.

She said the meeting started at 3pm and Queensland Health's Capital Planning Unit was contacted by 4.43pm - they responded less than an hour later.