Council News

REVEALED: Number of Banana Shire council complaints for Q1

Lachlan Berlin
25th May 2021 1:00 PM
The Banana Shire Council has received zero administrative complaints during the first quarter.

Under the council’s current complaint policy, the Chief Executive Officer is to discuss the quarterly report for complaints to councillors, which was done during the ordinary meeting on May 24.

“Can’t believe it, Tom,” mayor Nev Ferrier said to CEO Tom Upton.

“A lot of people see us as councillors and we try and do something with Tom, so they don’t become official anyway, so it lightens everything up.”

The council voted in favour of receiving the complaint report.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

