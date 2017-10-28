REVEALED: One Nation's Rocky candidate announced

STEPPING UP: Wade Rothery has been announced as One Nation's Rockhampton candidate with an election looming.

A FORMER Broncos player and coal miner has been announced as One Nation's candidate for the seat of Rockhampton.

Wade Rothery, a 40-year-old young father of four, was announced as the party's representative yesterday as speculation mounts an election is set to be called.

Graduating from North Rockhampton High School, Wade went on the play professional football with the Brisbane Broncos before moving to the Balmain Tigers.

He continued his footy career at the CQ Comets for 12 years.

Wade Rothery makes a break for the Beerwah Hinterland Bulldog's back in 2008. Michaela O'Neill

Mr Rothery said now was the perfect time to stand for the party "putting people before politics".

The Rocky man believes the "current mob" lacks focus on regional centres and places the views of locals second, which has led to a decline in jobs and business confidence.

"We have seen the two old parties become city-centric and as a result, the regional areas are losing the taxes and GST generated across Central Queensland to Brisbane," he said.

Mr Rothery said creating a third bridge for the Beef Capital would be on his agenda seeing the "ageing" Fitzroy Bridge opened in 1952.

After sighting a recent workplace injury, Wade said there was room for improvement in the medical system which he said forced patients to travel south for treatment.

Wade Rothery in his 2006 grand final. Brett Wortman

New to politics, Wade said he was confident his local, sporting and mining ties would represent the Rocky region for the better.

"I see positive growth for Rockhampton and neighbouring seat Keppel with the opening of Adani and the potential expansion of other mines in the Galilee Basin. We must have infrastructure, jobs and sensible planning for that growth," he said.

"I'm extremely proud to say One Nation was the first party to back the recent Black Lung Report recommendations in full, but extremely disappointed the Labor party haven't. That's like a body blow to blokes I work closely with underground and those in the open cut pits."