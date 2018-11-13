REVEALED: Our six best tourism operators vying for gold

COMPETITION is heating up in this year's Queensland Tourism Awards, hosted by the Queensland Tourism Industry Council (QTIC), as some of the Capricorn's most awarded tourism operators compete for gold.

With more than 200 entrants state-wide across 28 categories, the Capricorn tourism industry is looking to make its mark at the awards, which will be held at The Star Gold Coast on Friday.

Following a huge year for Queensland tourism, seasoned entrants Capricorn Caves and Empire Rockhampton are looking to add to their collection of accolades and first time entrants Korte's Resort and Rockhampton River Festival are keen to be added to the list of winners.

Beef Australia took out a Bronze award for its last event in 2015, but they hope Beef2018 will win Gold.

2018 Queensland Tourism Award Entrants include Beef Australia 2018, Capricorn Caves, Empire Apartment Hotel Rockhampton, Empire Conference Centre Rockhampton, Korte's Resort and the Rockhampton River Festival.

Capricorn Enterprise Chief Executive Officer Mary Carroll said she was proud of all of our hard working tourism operators who aim for excellence every day of the week to ensure the visitor experience to our destination is always exceptional.

"We are all very excited about having a record number of entries for our Capricorn region and hope that we can bring home a record number of Gold, Silver or Bronze Awards on behalf of our part of the Southern Great Barrier Reef Destination,” a delighted Ms Carroll said.

Member for Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke, said the awards would showcase the best of Rockhampton's tourism experiences.

"I'm proud of Beef Australia, Rockhampton Regional Council and the Cassidy Group for being nominated for Major Festivals and Events, Festivals and Events, Business Event Venues and Deluxe Accommodation respectively.

"Quality local businesses like these are showing the world what a great place Rockhampton is to visit," Mr O'Rourke said.

"This is an opportunity to celebrate with our tourism operators for showcasing the beauty of our region and the great experiences on offer.

"Gold Winners will have the opportunity to represent Queensland as nominees for the 2019 Australian Tourism Awards."

Mr O'Rourke said the awards were the final celebration of Queensland Tourism Week which includes DestinationQ, the state's tourism forum on the Gold Coast bringing together government, industry and tourism operators to discuss strategies to grow the tourism sector and boost events.

"Tourism is a $25 billion industry supporting one in every ten Queensland jobs.

"It is crucial we grow this important sector of our economy to create more jobs - especially in our regions," Mr O'Rourke said.