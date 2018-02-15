Revealed: 'Package' that caused Stockland Rocky evacuation

The discovery of the device led to a store-wide evacuation and the involvement of local authorities.

The discovery of the device led to a store-wide evacuation and the involvement of local authorities. 7 News Central Queensland

4.38PM: IMAGES have emerged online of the device that caused the evacuation of Stockland Rockhampon today.

These photos from 7 News Central Queensland show the device was attached to a black carry bag.

A suspicious device was located at Stockland shopping centre. 7 News Central Queensland

1.55PM: RETAILERS will be the first people police let back into Stockland Rockhampton after confirmation the device found was harmless.

Shoppers who had been evacuated were told the evacuation had proved to be a false alarm.

Last year, several hoax bomb threats were called into police threatening the centre, resulting in evacuations.

1.40PM: STOCKLAND Rockhampton have confirmed a suspicious package has been found at the centre.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the company said the package was immediately reported to police.

"At approximately 12.45pm QLD time, a suspicious package was reported at Stockland Rockhampton Shopping Centre,” the statement said.

"The centre was immediately evacuated and police attended to the scene.

"The safety and security of our customers, retailers and staff is our top priority and we thank everyone for their cooperation. We will also advise once the centre is reopened for trade.”

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au.

Customers have been evacuated from Stockland Rockhampton and are waiting in the car park. Vanessa Jarret

1.26PM: SHOPPERS are being evacuated from Stockland Rockhampton.

Videos have been shared to social media showing people exiting the complex.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson said the evacuation was a precaution, but could not provide further information at this time.

The evacuation got underway about 1pm.

A Morning Bulletin reporter at the scene said there were people queueing in the under cover car park and there was speculation it could be some hours before the centre re-opened.