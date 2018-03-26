REVEALED: Police detail what unfolded before fatal crash

TWO rifles are still missing after being stolen in a Fairybower break and enter which lead to a fatal car crash at Alton Downs on Friday night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey confirmed today that Joel Elliot, 27, broke into a Canoona Rd property just hours before the fatal crash that killed him on the corner of Ridgelands Rd and Nine Mile Rd.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said Mr Elliot broke into the home while the owner was out and made away with a gun safe containing a 22-calibre rifle and an air rifle, stealing a Toyota Landcruiser to assist in his get-away.

Rockhampton Police suspected other persons were involved but would not reveal how many as the investigation was ongoing.

Initial reports indicated a 24-year-old man was a passenger in the Toyota Landcruiser with Mr Elliot but police could not confirm this.

"We're not sure exactly who or if there was anyone else in the vehicle, obviously there is differing versions from everyone,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"What we do know is one person has been found deceased in that stolen vehicle and we're still going through witness versions to identify if there were any other persons in the vehicle.”

Five people were taken to hospital when the Mr Elliot crashed into another car at an intersection, including a 24-year-old male who was in a serious condition.

Four people in a four-wheel drive were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A spokesperson from Rockhampton Hospital said all patients have since been released from Rockhampton Hospital.

With the investigation continuing this week several witnesses have come forth but Rockhampton Police are still appealing to the public for assistance, especially to the possible whereabouts of the missing rifles.

"The safe nor the fire arms have been recovered, we've searched the area but we have not been able to locate that,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"There is indication that other persons or another vehicle may have been used so we are keeping an open mind in this investigation, thus why we're asking for anyone with any information to contact us.”