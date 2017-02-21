REVEALED: Prisoner explains why he escaped

AT 10PM last night Rockhampton police received a phone call saying escaped convict Adrian Boughton wanted to hand himself in.

A Glendale resident called police to say Boughton was at the front of his address, calm and wanting to hand himself over.

It had been a culmination of factors which triggered Boughton's 'foolish decision to escape' from the Capricorn Correctional Centre earlier that day.

READ MORE HERE: Police capture alleged escaped Rocky prisoner

Defence Lawyer Bryce Younger told the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning his client was suffering depression and anxiety.

Mr Younger said Boughton, who was wearing a faded green T-shirt as he pleaded guilty to three charges including escape lawful custody and contravention of two court orders, had recently learnt he was likely to be sentenced on fresh charges which would extend his time in prison.

Also, Boughton's relatives had advised him a close family member was going through a particularly tough time.

"He was not thinking about his actions,” Mr Younger said.

"He made the foolish snap decision to escape. He didn't go far and handed himself in and has cooperated fully.

"He knows what he has done is wrong and he is remorseful. He knows he will now face a longer sentence and has no intention of doing this again.

"He plans to get his depression in check so this doesn't re-occur.”

Police Prosecution said Boughton's absence from the correctional centre's farm facility was discovered after a routine check around 7.30am.

Magistrate Cameron Press has adjourned the matter until 1.45pm while pre-sentence custody is established.

Boughton, who was serving time for robbery with actual violence, told the court he understood he was to be released from prison in June before this recent incident.