IS YOUR SCHOOL ON THE LIST? 178 schools to get solar panels

The Queensland Government has revealed that 178 state schools will soon have solar panels installed.

Phase one of the school audits, under the Palaszczuk Government's Advancing Clean Energy Schools Program (ACES), has determined 212 state schools will receive solar panels.

And 34 of those schools in Metropolitan, Central Queensland, Darling Downs and the South East area have already had solar panels installed.

Ms Grace said the program would see almost 34,000 panels installed across Queensland state schools by July 2020.

"Not only are we going to save millions of dollars, we are also helping reduce our impact on the environment and support local jobs in the process," she said.

"Just this week schools from the Gold Coast to Mackay and out to Toowoomba are installing solar panels on the rooves of classrooms and school buildings."

"The energy cost savings realised by this program when fully implemented is expected

to be approximately $10 million per year."

Minister for Education Grace Grace said the government was on track to deliver solar panels to 800 state schools.

Ms Grace said the government was "well on track" to deliver panels to more than 800 state schools and more than 3795 solar panels are now installed with more than 1400 installed in October alone.

"Importantly, the rollout of the ACES program is expected to support 320 jobs."

The second and third phases will roll out in 2020-21 and 2020-22 respectively.

178 QUEENSLAND SCHOOLS TO RECEIVE SOLAR PANELS

Central Queensland:

Andergrove State School

Beaconsfield State School

Clinton State School

Crescent Lagoon State School

Gladstone Central State School

Gladstone State High School

Mackay Central State School

Mackay North State High School

Mackay North State School

Mackay Northern Beaches State High School

Mackay State High School

Mackay West State School

Marian State School

Mirani State High School

Mirani State School

Mount Archer State School

North Rockhampton State High School

Rockhampton North Special School

Toolooa State High School

Victoria Park State School

Darling Downs/South West:

Bunker's Hill State School

Crow's Nest State School

Darling Heights State School

Drayton State School

Esk State School

Fairview Heights State School

Gabbinbar State School

Glenvale State School

Gowrie State School

Harlaxton State School

Harristown State School

Hatton Vale State School

Highfields State School

Highfields State Secondary College

Meringandan State School

Middle Ridge State School

Newtown State School

Pittsworth State High School

Rangeville State School

Rockville State School

Toowoomba North State School

Withcott State School

Far North Queensland:

Babinda State School

Balaclava State School

Bentley Park College

Cairns School of Distance Education

Cairns State High School

Cairns West State School

Cape York Aboriginal Australian Academy

Caravonica State School

Edge Hill State School

Goondi State School

Gordonvale State High School

Gordonvale State School

Hambledon State School

Innisfail East State School

Innisfail State College

Innisfail State School

Isabella State School

Kuranda District State College

Machans Beach State School

Parramatta State School

Redlynch State College

Trinity Bay State High School

Tropical North Learning Academy - Smithfield State High School

Tropical North Learning Academy - Trinity Beach State School

White Rock State School

Whitfield State School

Woree State High School

Woree State School

Yarrabah State School

Yorkeys Knob State School

Metropolitan:

Ascot State School

Ashgrove State School

Balmoral State High School

Coorparoo Secondary College

Coorparoo State School

Eagle Junction State School

Graceville State School

Ithaca Creek State School

Marshall Road State School

Milton State School

Moorooka State School

Morningside State School

New Farm State School

Norman Park State School

Rainworth State School

Toowong State School

Wellers Hill State School

Whites Hill State College

Windsor State School

Wooloowin State School

Yeronga State High School

North Coast:

Bargara State School

Bundaberg Central State School

Bundaberg East State School

Bundaberg North State High School

Bundaberg North State School

Bundaberg South State School

Bundaberg Special School

Bundaberg State High School

Bundaberg West State School

Burnett Heads State School

Cooroy State School

Hervey Bay Special School

Hervey Bay State High School

Kalkie State School

Kawungan State School

Kepnock State High School

Noosa District State High School

Noosaville State School

Norville State School

Pialba State School

Sandy Strait State School

Sunshine Beach State High School

Sunshine Beach State School

Tewantin State School

Torquay State School

Urangan Point State School

Urangan State High School

Walkervale State School

Woongarra State School

Yarrilee State School

North Queensland:

Aitkenvale State School

Belgian Gardens State School

Bluewater State School

Bohlevale State School

Bwgcolman Community School

Currajong State School

Garbutt State School

Heatley Secondary College

Heatley State School

Hermit Park State School

Ingham State High School

Ingham State School

Kirwan State High School

Kirwan State School

Magnetic Island State School

Mundingburra State School

Northern Beaches State High School

Oonoonba State School

Pimlico State High School

Railway Estate State School

Thuringowa State High School

Townsville Central State School

Townsville Community Learning Centre - A State Special School

Townsville South State School

Townsville State High School

Townsville West State School

Vincent State School

Weir State School

William Ross State High School

Wulguru State School

South East:

Alexandra Hills State School

Berrinba East State School

Boonah State High School

Bremer State High School

Carbrook State School

Coolnwynpin State School

Crestmead State School

Edens Landing State School

Elanora State School

Harris Fields State School

Hilliard State School

Keebra Park State High School

Logan City Special School

Mabel Park State High School

Mabel Park State School

Marsden State School

Mount Cotton State School

Mudgeeraba Creek State School

Mudgeeraba State School

Nerang State School

Robina State High School

Robina State School

Southport Special School

Windaroo State School

Woodridge State High School

Woongoolba State School

Worongary State School

Schools that have already received solar panels during phase one:

Berserker Street State School

Boyne Island State School

Gladstone South State School

Gladstone West State School

Glenella State School

Kin Kora State School

Lakes Creek State School

Slade Point State School

Tannum Sands State High School

Tannum Sands State School

Gatton State School

Laidley District State School

Laidley State High School

Lockyer District State High School

Toogoolawah State School

Toowoomba East State School

Wilsonton State High School

Wilsonton State School

Acacia Ridge State School

Aviation High

Bardon State School

Camp Hill State Infants and Primary School

Cannon Hill State School

Kedron State School

Petrie Terrace State School

West End State School

Wilston State School

Arundel State School

Coomera State School

Gaven State School

Mount Warren Park State School

Oxenford State School