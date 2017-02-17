Exclusive: First look at plans for Coast's old rail site

The State Government has released the concept designs for the revitalised old railway site in Yeppoon, spearheaded by Jackie Trad's office and Economic Development Queensland.

THE plans have been unveiled, and the redevelopment of the Yeppoon Heritage Railway Precinct is right on track.

Concept plans were revealed yesterday through the State Government's Advancing our Cities and Regions strategy, to breathe new life into the old station site which has been untouched for years.

The old Yeppoon Railway station is to be repurposed as part of a redevelopment of the old site. Chris Ison ROK211016crailway3

The designs include a mix of housing and open space, a commercial family entertainment area and an enhanced Capricorn Coast Pineapple Rail Trail.

The plan proposes innovative uses of the space, including live-work terrace style dwellings which divide their space between living and business areas, plus a marketplace and cafes.

Street view of the concept designs

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said the plans would take the underutilised land and turn it into an iconic, economy-boosting precinct, while preserving and protecting the heritage railway station.

The old Yeppoon Railway station is to be repurposed as part of a redevelopment of the old site. Chris Ison ROK211016crailway5

While business owners around the precinct were yet to check out the plans, many said it was a positive for the region and were looking forward to development taking place on the lower end of James St.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said she was delighted with the community input to date and encouraged the community to attend the new information sessions, held tonight and tomorrow night.

Aerial view of the revitalised site, as detailed in the concept plans

"For this next step, I encourage people to attend the new information sessions on the 17 and 18 of February and have their say," Ms Lauga said.

"This is a project that will really transform the heart of Yeppoon and deliver significant job opportunities, both during construction and the proposed retail precinct."

The project is a partnership with Livingstone Shire Council and Mayor Bill Ludwig welcomed the announcement saying it was a brilliant outcome for the community.

He said the state partnership was a welcomed "master-planned approach" to ensure Yeppoon had a vibrant and dynamic town centre and commercial hub.

BE IN THE KNOW

To register your interest in attending an information session visit: haveyoursay.dilgp.qld.gov.au/Yeppoon and nominate your preferred session. Sessions are:

When: February 17, 5pm to 6.30pm and February 18, 9am to 10.30am

Venue: Yeppoon Town Hall, 25 Normanby Street, Yeppoon