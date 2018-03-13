REVEALED: Why elite Rocky apartments were delayed for years

Managing director of Statewide Property Group, Stephen Schravemade, inspects the work site of Skyview Apartments due to be completed in October.

Managing director of Statewide Property Group, Stephen Schravemade, inspects the work site of Skyview Apartments due to be completed in October. Shayla Bulloch

EXTREME "clamp down" in property development spaces and bank push backs has been revealed among the reasons behind the three-year delay in Rockhampton's newest apartment complex.

Reasons behind the delays of the $8 million Skyview apartments were discussed in Rockhampton Regional Council's planning and regulatory meeting yesterday with councillors recommended to extend the development period from three to five years.

The unique 12-unit complex on Victoria Pde was approved by council in June 2014 but only rose from the ground late last year.

Artist's impression of Skyview. Contributed

In an email explaining the depth of the situation, managing director of Statewide Property Group, Stephen Schravemade outlined the difficulties of getting the development out of the ground. Mr Schravemade said in the two years following approval, the "climate of property development over this period had been severely impacted by the downturn in the mining industry and associated issues".

After being knocked back by major banks, the project was scaled down slightly to meet the market. The new design was approved by council in July 2017.

Mr Schravemade said funding criteria was met in September but "eleventh hour" changes delayed project commencement. It was given the green light by a different bank in November, allowing work to begin a month later.

An artist's impression of the view from an apartment at Skyview. Contributed

"Projects like this are crucial to the local economy and we are proud to be engaging the local construction industry throughout the project," he said.

Economic benefits of the development were also discussed as 80 per cent of the project supplies would be sourced with the Rockhampton region, valued at $3.5 million.

The project is set to be finished by October with more than 50 jobs available in the construction stage.

Councillors agreed the development met the eligibility criteria for the extension and a 50 per cent reduction in infrastructure charges, valued at $45,000, was approved. A refund of the $6,325 development application fee was also approved by the committee.

The decisions are still pending final approval at a general council meeting next week.