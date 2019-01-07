Menu
STAB VICTIM: Senior Yeppoon Senior Rugby League player Andrew 'Mac Attack' Mackie was stabbed in the early hours of new years day in Yeppoon.
STAB VICTIM: Senior Yeppoon Senior Rugby League player Andrew 'Mac Attack' Mackie was stabbed in the early hours of new years day in Yeppoon. Contributed
Crime

REVEALED: Relationship between stabbing victim and accused

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
7th Jan 2019 2:37 PM
A WOMAN accused of attempted murder over a stabbing incident at Yeppoon on New Year's Day has been granted bail on her 23rd birthday.

Ramana Louise Sansom, 23, is accused of stabbing her uncle, 39-year-old Andrew Mackie, once in the chest early on New Year's Day.

The single mother has been charged with one count of attempted murder.

STABBING ACCUSED: Ramana Louise Sansom.
STABBING ACCUSED: Ramana Louise Sansom. Contributed

During a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said in his 20 plus years experience as a barrister, he had never seen a weaker case presented by prosecutors.

"Attempted murder is one of the most difficult (charges) to prove,” Mr Lo Monaco said.

"There is no evidence of intention to kill (needed in proving attempted murder).”

He said Mackie and his brother had been involved in a verbal and physical altercation in the house at Yeppoon which spilled outside.

Mr Lo Monaco said Sansom's friend took her to a bedroom to try and calm her down.

He said she then went outside, with the knife in her hand, to confront the two men.

"She was walking down some steps... (a male) friend walked down in front of her,” Mr Lo Monaco said.

"When the stabbing incident occurred, the friend in front was being attacked by the two brothers.

"The injury is the result of one stab wound (to the chest), not multiple.”

He said it would be unjust to remand her in custody for 12-18 months awaiting trial based on the evidence provided so far by the prosecution.

"I don't know why the charge has been brought at this stage,” Mr Lo Monaco said.

"It far exceeds the evidence.”

He said today was Sansom's birthday.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said witnesses claim Sansom grabbed the knife from the bedroom, removed it from its sheath and had her attempt to leave the room with the knife blocked by a friend.

He said it is alleged she then climbed through a hole in the wall and "got herself involved in the altercation”.

Mr Fox argued Sansom was not at risk of spending too much time in pre-sentenced custody with Sansom facing a seven-year prison term if found guilty given her lack of criminal history.

He said there were concerns about her mental health after she confessed to using "calming properties” and had some anger management issues.

Mr Fox alleged she was an increased risk of failing to appear or interfering with witnesses because of the seriousness of the case and the involvement of family members.

He suggested the bail application would be best looked at once the full brief of evidence was ready in about two months' time.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said he did not think Sansom was a risk of failing to appear or committing further crimes if released on bail due to her lack of criminal history.

"The facts and circumstances are unusual in this case,” he said.

Mr Clarke agreed with Mr Lo Monaco about it being hard to prove attempted murder.

"The defendant used the knife to stab once to the chest, causing life threatening injuries,” he said.

"No further effort was made to use the knife.

"There is some uncertainty of the prosecution case, taking it at its highest.

"The defendant's further time in custody is not justified.”

Mr Clarke granted Sansom bail with very stringent conditions including no consumption of alcohol or drugs, a curfew, and no contact with prosecution witnesses.

The case will next be mentioned on February 27.

