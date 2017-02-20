REVEALED: Rockhampton, Coast schools with the best OP scores

ROCKHAMPTON Grammar School has topped the class for overall position (OP) scores across the region.

The Queensland Curriculum & Assessment Authority recently revealed the Year 12 outcomes for all schools across the state, with 35 RGS 2016 graduates (26%) scoring between an OP 1-5.

Next in line was the Emmaus College, with 21 students scoring in the top bracket.

But a Central West school outshone all others in Queensland, with 63% of Longreach State High School students receiving a 1-5 score; though the odds were in their favour with only eight OP-eligible students.

Topping the state were Brisbane Grammar School (142 students, 56%), Brisbane Boys' College (63, 55%), St Joseph's College Gregory Terrace (119, 52%).

Rockhampton Grammar School headmaster Dr Phillip Moulds said within this bigger picture he believed RGS performed well, "but there's always room to get better".

"That's why at RGS we are always looking at ways to improve, we are looking to make sure we have got the best teachers who can work with our students to get the best results," he said.

Dr Moulds explained the school encourages teachers to study their masters, and RGS had leadership programs for staff as well as students.

He reinforced it was a "whole community effort" to educate students to such a high level; a successful strategy with six OP 1 students in last year's cohort.

Rockhampton Grammar School students Tomas Beak, Sarah MacKenzie, Emma Wong, Gabrielle Matthews and Aniqa Hussain celebrate their OP 1 results.

RGS CLASS OF 2016 SUCCESS STORIES:

Dr Moulds applauded all 2016 graduates' efforts, and said while OPs were an important element to landing their dream jobs, their overall positions weren't the "be all and end all".

"One of the really pleasing thing about the grades from RGS is students are coming up as well-rounded people, and the OP score is a part of that package," he said.

"But it's about their character, about engaging and providing that service to society and being prepared to go on.

"And for the group of students who do the OP, it's an important part because that's their pathway into tertiary education for the future, so its not a be all and end all, but it is a significant part of those students pathway to a future."

Rockhampton Grammar School teacher Tamara Giles with principal Dr Phillip Moulds.

RGS also had the highest rate of Vocational Education and Training (VET) students (170) in the region.

With the majority (127) OP-eligible, Dr Moulds said VET and OP were not mutually exclusive.

"One of the really pleasing things as headmaster at the school is the vocational education pathway is a truly alternate option," he said.

"In some schools vocational education is seen something that low achievers do, but in fact at Rockhampton Grammar School it's a real pathway for students who are doing both OP and those who are focusing on vocational education that leads them to a bright future."

Of the 134 eligible students, 94% of the graduates recorded OP scores in the 1-15 bracket.

This was the second best performance for the school in the 1-15 bracket since the introduction of the OP system in 1992, and above the state figure of 81.35%.

OP 1-5 DISTRIBUTION:

ROCKHAMPTON REGION

The Rockhampton Grammar School, Rockhampton: 35

VET: 170 (127 OP-eligible, 43 OP-ineligible)

Emmaus College, North Rockhampton: 21

VET: 56 (14 OP-eligible, 42 OP-ineligible)

The Cathedral College, Rockhampton: 18

VET: 152 (76 OP-eligible, 76 OP-ineligible)

Heights College, North Rockhampton: 8

VET: 27 (11 OP-eligible, 15 OP-ineligible)

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School, Rockhampton: 6

VET: 6 (2 OP-eligible, 4 OP-ineligible)

North Rockhampton State High School, Frenchville: 5

VET: 99 (18 OP-eligible, 78 OP-ineligible)

Glenmore State High School, North Rockhampton: 4

VET: 59 (18 OP-eligible, 41 OP-ineligible)

Rockhampton State High School, Rockhampton: 4

VET: 91 (10 OP-eligible, 81 OP-ineligible)

Rockhampton Special School, Rockhampton: NIL OP 1-5, 4 VET

Rockhampton North Special School, North Rockhampton: NIL OP 1-5, 2 VET

Mount Morgan State High School, Mount Morgan: NIL OP 1-5, 2 OP 6-10

VET: 20 (2 OP-eligible, 18 OP-ineligible)

CAPRICORN COAST