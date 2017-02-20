34°
Community

REVEALED: Rockhampton, Coast schools with the best OP scores

Amber Hooker
| 20th Feb 2017 4:57 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROCKHAMPTON Grammar School has topped the class for overall position (OP) scores across the region.

The Queensland Curriculum & Assessment Authority recently revealed the Year 12 outcomes for all schools across the state, with 35 RGS 2016 graduates (26%) scoring between an OP 1-5.

Next in line was the Emmaus College, with 21 students scoring in the top bracket.

See the full list of results at the bottom of the page.

But a Central West school outshone all others in Queensland, with 63% of Longreach State High School students receiving a 1-5 score; though the odds were in their favour with only eight OP-eligible students.

Topping the state were Brisbane Grammar School (142 students, 56%), Brisbane Boys' College (63, 55%), St Joseph's College Gregory Terrace (119, 52%).

Rockhampton Grammar School headmaster Dr Phillip Moulds said within this bigger picture he believed RGS performed well, "but there's always room to get better".

 

"That's why at RGS we are always looking at ways to improve, we are looking to make sure we have got the best teachers who can work with our students to get the best results," he said.

Dr Moulds explained the school encourages teachers to study their masters, and RGS had leadership programs for staff as well as students.

He reinforced it was a "whole community effort" to educate students to such a high level; a successful strategy with six OP 1 students in last year's cohort.

 

Rockhampton Grammar School students Tomas Beak, Sarah MacKenzie, Emma Wong, Gabrielle Matthews and Aniqa Hussain celebrate their OP 1 results.
Rockhampton Grammar School students Tomas Beak, Sarah MacKenzie, Emma Wong, Gabrielle Matthews and Aniqa Hussain celebrate their OP 1 results.

RGS CLASS OF 2016 SUCCESS STORIES:

Dr Moulds applauded all 2016 graduates' efforts, and said while OPs were an important element to landing their dream jobs, their overall positions weren't the "be all and end all".

"One of the really pleasing thing about the grades from RGS is students are coming up as well-rounded people, and the OP score is a part of that package," he said.

"But it's about their character, about engaging and providing that service to society and being prepared to go on.

"And for the group of students who do the OP, it's an important part because that's their pathway into tertiary education for the future, so its not a be all and end all, but it is a significant part of those students pathway to a future."

Rockhampton Grammar School teacher Tamara Giles with principal Dr Phillip Moulds. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Rockhampton Grammar School teacher Tamara Giles with principal Dr Phillip Moulds. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK260213cteacher5

RGS also had the highest rate of Vocational Education and Training (VET) students (170) in the region.

With the majority (127) OP-eligible, Dr Moulds said VET and OP were not mutually exclusive.

"One of the really pleasing things as headmaster at the school is the vocational education pathway is a truly alternate option," he said.

"In some schools vocational education is seen something that low achievers do, but in fact at Rockhampton Grammar School it's a real pathway for students who are doing both OP and those who are focusing on vocational education that leads them to a bright future."

Of the 134 eligible students, 94% of the graduates recorded OP scores in the 1-15 bracket.

This was the second best performance for the school in the 1-15 bracket since the introduction of the OP system in 1992, and above the state figure of 81.35%.

OP SCORES: Why teachers, authorities hate them

OP 1-5 DISTRIBUTION:

ROCKHAMPTON REGION

  • The Rockhampton Grammar School, Rockhampton: 35
  • VET: 170 (127 OP-eligible, 43 OP-ineligible)
  • Emmaus College, North Rockhampton: 21
  • VET: 56 (14 OP-eligible, 42 OP-ineligible)
  • The Cathedral College, Rockhampton: 18
  • VET: 152 (76 OP-eligible, 76 OP-ineligible)
  • Heights College, North Rockhampton: 8
  • VET: 27 (11 OP-eligible, 15 OP-ineligible)
  • Rockhampton Girls Grammar School, Rockhampton: 6
  • VET: 6 (2 OP-eligible, 4 OP-ineligible)
  • North Rockhampton State High School, Frenchville: 5
  • VET: 99 (18 OP-eligible, 78 OP-ineligible)
  • Glenmore State High School, North Rockhampton: 4
  • VET: 59 (18 OP-eligible, 41 OP-ineligible)
  • Rockhampton State High School, Rockhampton: 4
  • VET: 91 (10 OP-eligible, 81 OP-ineligible)
  • Rockhampton Special School, Rockhampton: NIL OP 1-5, 4 VET
  • Rockhampton North Special School, North Rockhampton: NIL OP 1-5, 2 VET
  • Mount Morgan State High School, Mount Morgan: NIL OP 1-5, 2 OP 6-10
  • VET: 20 (2 OP-eligible, 18 OP-ineligible)

CAPRICORN COAST

  • St Brendan's College, Yeppoon: 7
  • VET: 80 (22 OP-eligible, 58 OP-ineligible)
  • St Ursula's College, Yeppoon: 5
  • VET: 33 (13 OP-eligible, 19 OP-ineligible)
  • Yeppoon State High School, Yeppoon: 5
  • VET: 145 (9 OP-eligible, 136 OP-ineligible)
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  education op queensland education schooling

Science Festival seriously awesome

CALLING everyone who wants to see, hear and be a part of something totally cool: this is where you need to be this March.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

REVEALED: Rockhampton, Coast schools with the best OP scores

REVEALED: Rockhampton, Coast schools with the best OP scores

One Rockhampton school outperformed all others in the region

WATCH: Where police believe violent robber is headed

Adrian Boughton escaped from the Capricornia Correctional Centre Low Security Prison Farm

Inspector Virginia Nelson updates the media on escaped prisoner

Facebook, text messages seal drug dealer's fate

Joshua Adam Bradshaw.

Police found methamphetamine, MDMA and cannabis in the man's house

What you need to know about this weekend's Nines

GAME ON: Rockhampton Brothers player Cohen Wassell (left) and Yeppoon Seagulls player Jonathan Tavinor are counting down to the Schwarz Excavation Nines, which will be played at Browne Park this weekend.

See which teams are lining up in this weekend's rugby league Nines

Local Partners

Michael plays way into Qld Country team

Yeppoon coach Krystal Beath says Michael Reddiex is the complete oztag player.

Relationships Australia grand-opening focuses on Indigenous connection

CEO of Relationships Australia Queensland Ian Law and staff member Christos Aristidou

Historical moment as Darumbal elder opens support service centre

Busby Marou call Rockhampton show 'best gig' of career

Jeremy Marou and Tom Busby play to a 2,600 strong crowd at The Great Western

GALLERY: Can you spot yourself in Busby Marou's 1000s strong crowd?

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Art sessions after dark for adults to 'play' and have fun

Artist Emma Ward will be running Wine and Watercolour art sessions once a month at the art gallery.

ART sessions for adults to remind them about the process of play.

MOVIE REVIEW: Matt Damon's The Great Wall gets lost

The Great Wall feels about as artisanal as a fortune cookie. Its underlying message is just as trite.

Paul Murray listens to regions

Paul Murray is taking his Sky News show on the road to shine a spotlight on regional Australia.

Radio broadcaster wants viewers to 'turn up and fire up'

Why Hollywood’s siding with Brad Pitt over Angelina Jolie

Jolie may have the kids, but Pitt has custody of Hollywood

Tensions high at pointy end of MKR's round two

Things are really heating up on My Kitchen Rules.

Games are being played around the My Kitchen Rules table

Jungle Jay sent packing from I'm a Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Here! contestant Jay Laga'aia with Keira.

BIG friendly giant Jay Laga'aia has been eliminated from I'm A Celeb

Carson Kressley brings 'camp' to I'm a Celebrity jungle

"I am not all Park Avenue and daffodils” ... Carson Kressley.

Meet the "campest” campmate to star on I'm a Celebrity.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi mystery already solved

FILE- This undated file photo provided by Disney shows Daisey Ridley as Rey, left, and John Boyega as Finn, in a scene from the film, \"Star Wars: The Force Awakens.\" Hasbro said it is changing its Star Wars Monopoly set after an 8-year-old girl became upset that Rey, the movie's female heroine, was not included as a figure along with Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. (Disney/Lucasfilm via AP, File) MANDATORY CREDIT

A key mystery surrounding the title of episode eight has been solved

Lifestyle Opportunity Priced to Sell!

93 Monaco Drive, Zilzie 4710

Residential Land This is your opportunity to build your family home on a level ... $80,000 Firm

This is your opportunity to build your family home on a level 900 m2 block of land just minutes away from the beach! Backing onto the golf course and just a stroll...

Unique Home/ Great Price!

157 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Welcome to this charming high set home, complete with unique original features. Conveniently located in Frenchville and not far from all amenities. Features...

Waterfront views, Start Designing

105 Larcombe Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving ... $259,000

This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving you a perfectly flat block, a blank canvas waiting for you to create the...

Four Mile, 434ha Grazing Pastures

245 Four Mile Road, Bouldercombe 4702

Rural 4 2 2 $2900000

The family home is perfectly positioned on the rise over looking these amazing improved grazing pastures. Displaying four bedrooms, spacious lounge, combined...

Pool, Shed and a Deck!

17 Harwood Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 Auction on Site...

Conveniently located this home has everything a growing family would require. Step inside and be greeted by rich, polished timber floors and open plan living. ...

MALABAR, Lake Mary Road On Scenic Limestone Creek

354 Lake Mary Road, Lake Mary 4703

Residential Land Approximately 155 acres of prime lifestyle real estate on 354 Lake Mary ... $439,000

Approximately 155 acres of prime lifestyle real estate on 354 Lake Mary Road. Featuring Lime Stone Creek as your back boundary giving you a guaranteed unlimited...

$189,000 NEG. 3 BEDROOMS ON 850m2 ALLOTMENT. ACCESSS ON BOTH SIDES.

68 Dee Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 1 $189,000...

Ideal first home. Built on a large 850m2 Allotment. Access to the property on both sides.. Plenty of room for a large Shed. Open plan Lounge, dining and kitchen. ...

Four Mile, 434ha Grazing Pastures

245 Four Mile Road, Bouldercombe 4702

4 2 2 $2.90 Million

The family home is perfectly positioned on the rise over looking these amazing improved grazing pastures. Displaying four bedrooms, spacious lounge, combined...

$350,000. BRICK 4 BEDROOM. 2 BATHROOMS. DLUG.

15 Maple Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $339,000

$350,000! New and rented out for $380 per week. Fenced allotment and beautiful views to the mountains. Adjacent to the Central Queensland University, 25 minutes...

A Life of Leisure and Luxury Awaits!

263 Halford Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This beautiful large brick family home is tucked away in a wonderful quiet area in Frenchville. Surrounded by well-established quality houses you will feel right...

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

50 more high rise buildings planned for Brisbane CBD

Height limits have been scrapped for Brisbane CBD

800,000 more people expected to work in city over next 20 years

New suburb in the crosshairs of Coast vandals

UNDER WRAPS: Graffiti on art installations at the entrance to the newly opened Bells Creek Arterial Road has been covered up.

Vandal rechristens Stockland as something less than complimentary

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!