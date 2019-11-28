REVEALED: Rockhampton suburb with highest crime

CRIME RAVAGED: BERSERKER is the worst suburb in Rockhampton for assault, robbery, unlawful entry, other property damage, other theft, trespassing and handling stolen goods

BERSERKER is the worst suburb in Rockhampton for assault, robbery, unlawful entry, other property damage, other theft, trespassing and handling stolen goods, according to the Queensland Police Online Crime Map.

A total of 1863 offences were recorded in the suburb in the past two years followed by Norman Gardens on 893 and Allenstown on 838.

While Berserker’s crime total also included offences committed at Stockland Rock­hampton Shopping Centre and Northside Plaza, the suburb is still at least 500 offences above other locations.

The data proves the fears of Randwick St residents who are “scared to live” in their own homes.

Crime peaked in June this year with 101 offences in the month but slightly declined to 90 offences in October.

Unlawful entry and other theft were the two most common offences, followed by other property damage and assault.

Crime was most prevalent on Wednesday between 2pm and 10pm, with an average time of 5pm.