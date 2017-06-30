REVEALED: Rockhampton's richest and poorest suburbs

WHEN it comes to wealth, residents in Rockhampton's most northern suburbs are leaving those living in other areas of the region well behind.

While traditionally south Rockhampton suburbs such as The Range have been regarded as the 'most wealthy', residents in north Rockhampton are out to steal their thunder according to 2016 Census data.

The newest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show households in Rockyview on average bring home much more bacon than anyone else in Rockhampton.

With an average weekly income of $2386 per household, Rockyview residents earn $261 more than any other suburb according to the data.

The data also revealed Rockyview has grown substantially in the past five years, with an extra 194 people living in the area as at 2016.

The next highest earning area is the exclusive suburb of Mount Archer. Despite having only 85 people living within its bounds, Mt Archer's average weekly income is $2125 per household.

While it holds second place on the wealth scale, Mt Archer's average income is decreasing with a $458 drop since 2011.

The outskirts of Rocky again ranked high on the wealth ladder with Glendale, Glenlee and Parkhurst finishing third, fourth and sixth respectively with average weekly incomes of $2067, $2005 and $1728.

Parkhurst has also seen huge growth in regards to population with a further 641 moving to the area in the past five years.

Another fringing suburb, Alton Downs, edged ahead to secure the fifth highest income ranking with an average of $1730.

The Range remains a top performer ranking seventh with an average weekly income of $1698 while popular north side suburbs Norman Gardens and Frenchville remain in the top 10 ranking eighth and ninth with averages of $1526 and $1446.

In terms of population growth, a further of 1513 moving to the area since 2011.

One of the phenomenal performers to be revealed in the Census data is Gracemere with residents seemingly flocking to the area on the outskirts of Rockhampton.

Since 2011, Gracemere's population has sky-rocketed from 8401 to 11,315. While the weekly household income has decreased slightly, Gracemere still managed to make the top 10 raking in $1430 on average.

In terms of lower-income suburbs, residents in Depot Hill, Rockhampton City, Allenstown, Berserker and Fairy Bower were the lowest average weekly earners.

While Depot Hill's population and income saw minimal change, the majority of these areas suffered dramatic population decreases.

Berserker lost 366 residents in the last five years while 121 moved away from Allenstown and 291 moved out of Rockhampton City.

Another notable finding is Fairy Bower's drastic fall from grace in terms of wealth. Over the last five years, the average weekly household income has decreased by $581 in the area.

1. Rockyview

2016: $2386 and 1622 people

2011: $2129 and 1428 people

2. Mount Archer

2016: $2125 and 85 people

2011: $2583 and 88 people

3. Glendale

2016: $2067 and 614 people

2011: $1949 and 562 people

4. Glenlee

2016: $2005 and 1236 people

2011: $2049 and 1240 people

5. Parkhurst

2016: $1728 and 2476 people

2016: $1728 and 2476 people
2011: $1460 and 1835 people

6. Alton Downs

2016: $1730 and 1278 people

2011: $1715 and 1301

7. The Range

2016: $ 1698 and 5400 people

2016: $ 1698 and 5400 people
2011: $1435 and 5369 people

8. Norman Gardens

2016: $1526 and 9944 people

2011: $1448 and 8431 people

9. Frenchville

2016: $1446 and 9028 people

2011: $1402 and 9159 people

10. Gracemere

2016: $1430 and 11,315

2011: $1494 and 8401

11. Pink Lily

2016: $1361 and 231 people

2011: $1437 and 255 people

12. Wandal

2016: $1274 and 4014 people

2011: $1107 and 4237 people

13. Kawana

2016: $1183 and 4426 people

2011: $1047 and 4657

14. Nerimbera

2016: $1163 and 293 people

2011: $1297 and 265 people

15. Koongal

2016: $1160 and 4286 people

2011: $$1136 and 4728 people

16. Lakes Creek

2016: $1136 and 552 people

2011: $1281 and 334 people

17. Port Curtis

2016: $1113 and 281 people

2011: $991 and 327 people

18. West Rockhampton

2016: $1108 and 1825 people

2011: $1045 and 1810 people

19. Park Avenue

2016: $1105 and 5094 people

2011: $995 and 5366 people

20. Fairy Bower

2016: $1062 and 97 people

2011: $1643 and 116 people

21. Berserker

2016: $1016 and 6875 people

2011: $898 and 7241 people

22. Allenstown

2016: $965 and 2790 people

2011: $891 and 2911 people

23. Rockhampton City

2016: $895 and 1953 people

2011: $778 and 2244 people

24. Depot Hill