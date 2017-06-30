REVEALED: Rockhampton's richest and poorest suburbs

WHEN it comes to wealth, residents in Rockhampton's most northern suburbs are leaving those living in other areas of the region well behind.
While traditionally south Rockhampton suburbs such as The Range have been regarded as the 'most wealthy', residents in north Rockhampton are out to steal their thunder according to 2016 Census data.
The newest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show households in Rockyview on average bring home much more bacon than anyone else in Rockhampton.
With an average weekly income of $2386 per household, Rockyview residents earn $261 more than any other suburb according to the data.
The data also revealed Rockyview has grown substantially in the past five years, with an extra 194 people living in the area as at 2016.
The next highest earning area is the exclusive suburb of Mount Archer. Despite having only 85 people living within its bounds, Mt Archer's average weekly income is $2125 per household.
While it holds second place on the wealth scale, Mt Archer's average income is decreasing with a $458 drop since 2011.
The outskirts of Rocky again ranked high on the wealth ladder with Glendale, Glenlee and Parkhurst finishing third, fourth and sixth respectively with average weekly incomes of $2067, $2005 and $1728.
Parkhurst has also seen huge growth in regards to population with a further 641 moving to the area in the past five years.
Another fringing suburb, Alton Downs, edged ahead to secure the fifth highest income ranking with an average of $1730.
The Range remains a top performer ranking seventh with an average weekly income of $1698 while popular north side suburbs Norman Gardens and Frenchville remain in the top 10 ranking eighth and ninth with averages of $1526 and $1446.
In terms of population growth, a further of 1513 moving to the area since 2011.
One of the phenomenal performers to be revealed in the Census data is Gracemere with residents seemingly flocking to the area on the outskirts of Rockhampton.
Since 2011, Gracemere's population has sky-rocketed from 8401 to 11,315. While the weekly household income has decreased slightly, Gracemere still managed to make the top 10 raking in $1430 on average.
In terms of lower-income suburbs, residents in Depot Hill, Rockhampton City, Allenstown, Berserker and Fairy Bower were the lowest average weekly earners.
While Depot Hill's population and income saw minimal change, the majority of these areas suffered dramatic population decreases.
Berserker lost 366 residents in the last five years while 121 moved away from Allenstown and 291 moved out of Rockhampton City.
Another notable finding is Fairy Bower's drastic fall from grace in terms of wealth. Over the last five years, the average weekly household income has decreased by $581 in the area.
1. Rockyview
- 2016: $2386 and 1622 people
- 2011: $2129 and 1428 people
2. Mount Archer
- 2016: $2125 and 85 people
- 2011: $2583 and 88 people
3.Glendale
- 2016: $2067 and 614 people
- 2011: $1949 and 562 people
4. Glenlee
- 2016: $2005 and 1236 people
- 2011: $2049 and 1240 people
5. Parkhurst
- 2016: $1728 and 2476 people
- 2011: $1460 and 1835 people
6. Alton Downs
- 2016: $1730 and 1278 people
- 2011: $1715 and 1301
7. The Range
- 2016: $1698 and 5400 people
- 2011: $1435 and 5369 people
8. Norman Gardens
- 2016: $1526 and 9944 people
- 2011: $1448 and 8431 people
9. Frenchville
- 2016: $1446 and 9028 people
- 2011: $1402 and 9159 people
10. Gracemere
- 2016: $1430 and 11,315
- 2011: $1494 and 8401
11. Pink Lily
- 2016: $1361 and 231 people
- 2011: $1437 and 255 people
12. Wandal
- 2016: $1274 and 4014 people
- 2011: $1107 and 4237 people
13. Kawana
- 2016: $1183 and 4426 people
- 2011: $1047 and 4657
14. Nerimbera
- 2016: $1163 and 293 people
- 2011: $1297 and 265 people
15. Koongal
- 2016: $1160 and 4286 people
- 2011: $$1136 and 4728 people
16. Lakes Creek
- 2016: $1136 and 552 people
- 2011: $1281 and 334 people
17. Port Curtis
- 2016: $1113 and 281 people
- 2011: $991 and 327 people
18. West Rockhampton
- 2016: $1108 and 1825 people
- 2011: $1045 and 1810 people
19. Park Avenue
- 2016: $1105 and 5094 people
- 2011: $995 and 5366 people
20. Fairy Bower
- 2016: $1062 and 97 people
- 2011: $1643 and 116 people
21. Berserker
- 2016: $1016 and 6875 people
- 2011: $898 and 7241 people
22. Allenstown
- 2016: $965 and 2790 people
- 2011: $891 and 2911 people
23. Rockhampton City
- 2016: $895 and 1953 people
- 2011: $778 and 2244 people
24. Depot Hill
- 2016: $836 and 1032 people
- 2011: $951 and 1064 people