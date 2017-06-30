24°
News

REVEALED: Rockhampton's richest and poorest suburbs

Melanie Plane
| 30th Jun 2017 1:26 PM
Census data reveals wealthy areas in Rockhampton region.
Census data reveals wealthy areas in Rockhampton region. Chris Ison ROK250914crocky2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN it comes to wealth, residents in Rockhampton's most northern suburbs are leaving those living in other areas of the region well behind.

While traditionally south Rockhampton suburbs such as The Range have been regarded as the 'most wealthy', residents in north Rockhampton are out to steal their thunder according to 2016 Census data.

The newest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show households in Rockyview on average bring home much more bacon than anyone else in Rockhampton.

With an average weekly income of $2386 per household, Rockyview residents earn $261 more than any other suburb according to the data.

The data also revealed Rockyview has grown substantially in the past five years, with an extra 194 people living in the area as at 2016.

The next highest earning area is the exclusive suburb of Mount Archer. Despite having only 85 people living within its bounds, Mt Archer's average weekly income is $2125 per household.

While it holds second place on the wealth scale, Mt Archer's average income is decreasing with a $458 drop since 2011.

The outskirts of Rocky again ranked high on the wealth ladder with Glendale, Glenlee and Parkhurst finishing third, fourth and sixth respectively with average weekly incomes of $2067, $2005 and $1728.

Parkhurst has also seen huge growth in regards to population with a further 641 moving to the area in the past five years.

Another fringing suburb, Alton Downs, edged ahead to secure the fifth highest income ranking with an average of $1730.

The Range remains a top performer ranking seventh with an average weekly income of $1698 while popular north side suburbs Norman Gardens and Frenchville remain in the top 10 ranking eighth and ninth with averages of $1526 and $1446.

In terms of population growth, a further of 1513 moving to the area since 2011.

One of the phenomenal performers to be revealed in the Census data is Gracemere with residents seemingly flocking to the area on the outskirts of Rockhampton.

Since 2011, Gracemere's population has sky-rocketed from 8401 to 11,315. While the weekly household income has decreased slightly, Gracemere still managed to make the top 10 raking in $1430 on average.

In terms of lower-income suburbs, residents in Depot Hill, Rockhampton City, Allenstown, Berserker and Fairy Bower were the lowest average weekly earners.

While Depot Hill's population and income saw minimal change, the majority of these areas suffered dramatic population decreases.

Berserker lost 366 residents in the last five years while 121 moved away from Allenstown and 291 moved out of Rockhampton City.

Another notable finding is Fairy Bower's drastic fall from grace in terms of wealth. Over the last five years, the average weekly household income has decreased by $581 in the area.

1. Rockyview

  • 2016: $2386 and 1622 people
  • 2011: $2129 and 1428 people

2. Mount Archer

  • 2016: $2125 and 85 people
  • 2011: $2583 and 88 people

3.Glendale

  • 2016: $2067 and 614 people
  • 2011: $1949 and 562 people

4. Glenlee

  • 2016: $2005 and 1236 people
  • 2011: $2049 and 1240 people

5. Parkhurst

  • 2016: $1728 and 2476 people
  • 2011: $1460 and 1835 people

6. Alton Downs

  • 2016: $1730 and 1278 people
  • 2011: $1715 and 1301

7. The Range

  • 2016: $1698 and 5400 people
  • 2011: $1435 and 5369 people

8. Norman Gardens

  • 2016: $1526 and 9944 people
  • 2011: $1448 and 8431 people

9. Frenchville

  • 2016: $1446 and 9028 people
  • 2011: $1402 and 9159 people

10. Gracemere

  • 2016: $1430 and 11,315
  • 2011: $1494 and 8401

11. Pink Lily

  • 2016: $1361 and 231 people
  • 2011: $1437 and 255 people

12. Wandal

  • 2016: $1274 and 4014 people
  • 2011: $1107 and 4237 people

13. Kawana

  • 2016: $1183 and 4426 people
  • 2011: $1047 and 4657

14. Nerimbera

  • 2016: $1163 and 293 people
  • 2011: $1297 and 265 people

15. Koongal

  • 2016: $1160 and 4286 people
  • 2011: $$1136 and 4728 people

16. Lakes Creek

  • 2016: $1136 and 552 people
  • 2011: $1281 and 334 people

17. Port Curtis

  • 2016: $1113 and 281 people
  • 2011: $991 and 327 people

18. West Rockhampton

  • 2016: $1108 and 1825 people
  • 2011: $1045 and 1810 people

19. Park Avenue

  • 2016: $1105 and 5094 people
  • 2011: $995 and 5366 people

20. Fairy Bower

  • 2016: $1062 and 97 people
  • 2011: $1643 and 116 people

21. Berserker

  • 2016: $1016 and 6875 people
  • 2011: $898 and 7241 people

22. Allenstown

  • 2016: $965 and 2790 people
  • 2011: $891 and 2911 people

23. Rockhampton City

  • 2016: $895 and 1953 people
  • 2011: $778 and 2244 people

24. Depot Hill

  • 2016: $836 and 1032 people
  • 2011: $951 and 1064 people
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
CQ fisherman busted selling mud crabs on Facebook

CQ fisherman busted selling mud crabs on Facebook

A RECREATIONAL fisher has been sprung illegally selling seafood over Facebook.

Man plied young teen with cannabis before sex

Tyrone Doak.

Defence - Doak raised in 'meth den' and picked on in prison

Stunning home in Rocky's 'millionaire's stretch' you have to see

29 Murlay Avenue, Frenchville.

Frenchville stunner labelled an entertainer's delight

Footy star stabbed cat then threw it into burning house

ACCUSED: Matthew James Tanner, 30, appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with arson and animal cruelty. Photo Contributed

Man in jail for rampage on ice

Local Partners

Andersons celebrate 60 years

STAN and Fay (nee Barry ) Anderson celebrate 60 years of marriage today.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Watch: Amazing footage of dolphin swimming with tourist off GKI

Dolphins filmed by Sean Appleton off Putney Beach at Great Keppel Island.

Chance encounter caught on camera

WHAT'S ON: 25+ events to keep you entertained this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will be holding school holiday fun throughout the weekend.

What's on in Central Queensland this weekend?

Ultimate Holiday Guide: 60 events to entertain the kids

City Centre Plaza will hold special school holidays activities.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids this school holidays?

A Blooming great weekend coming up soon

Music and dance rule at Tropical Bloom

Since 2014 numbers have doubled every year

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Whatever they wear usually sells out — and breaks the internet — but Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been heavily criticised for their latest clothing...

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

REVEALED: Where to watch the Horn V Pacquiao fight in CQ

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 28: Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn face off after the official press conference for WBO World Welterweight Championship at Suncorp Stadium on June 28, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Foxtel will broadcast the fight live on Sunday at 11am.

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

Unfinished Battlegrounds game raises over $130 million in sales

Fashion haven: Retail giant opens Rocky store

Universal store staff Ellen Stevens, Tavia Harker, Eimily Shepherd, Ashlee Edwards and Harrison Scott.

Customers flock to Stocklands new retail chain

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

A STONE’S THROW FROM THE SHOPPING CENTRE!

175 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $233,000

728M2 OF SECURE FENCED LAND! With a MASSIVE double story home in the heart land of Frenchville! READY NOW! - An ideal property if you’re after space, security &...

Massive Home With 3 Living Areas

88 Springfield Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $529,000

A magnificent executive style family home designed with large open areas finished beautifully with fans and air-conditioning throughout. You will appreciate all...

Solid Home in Premium Location!

29 Jarman Streeet, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 2 $349,000

This lowset brick home located in Barlows Hill will suite an elderly couple looking to retire near the beach or a couple looking to enter the market! • Situated...

Best Value Home Site

21 (Lot 109) Tomtit Avenue, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Lot 109 Tomtit Avenue, Riverside Estate, Parkhurst has to be one of ... $167,900

Lot 109 Tomtit Avenue, Riverside Estate, Parkhurst has to be one of the best value home sites in Rockhampton for 1503m2 at only $167,900. Lot 109 has town water...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHROOMS $339,000

6 Burke & Wills Drive, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 1 $339000

Built on an elevated position with beautiful breezes, lovely views of the mountains and the countryside. This majestic brick and tiled 4 Bedroom home sits on a...

Priced for Immediate Sale!

14/26 Birdwood Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Don’t make the mistake of not viewing this prime Pandanus Park unit. Positioned in the centre of town, minutes’ walk to Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre &...

Future Development Potential!

26 Poplar Street, Cooee Bay 4703

House 2 1 1 Serious Offers...

This Cooee Bay cottage is situated on 2 lots offering the potential buyer opportunity to develop in the future STCA. • Solid rock-block house • 2 bedrooms, 1...

Fantastic Family Home

316 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 3 $342,000

Giving you a fantastic family home in the heart of Frenchville, beautifully presented throughout. You are going to fall in love with the modern kitchen and...

Affordable Living - Perfect 1st Home/Investment

222 Horton Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 $215,000

Low maintenance, affordable home is perfect for the 1st home buyer, downsizer or investor wanting to add their personal flair. Features include; -Modern kitchen...

Large Family Home with all the Extras!

19 Monte Carlo Avenue, Zilzie 4710

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

You will fall in love with the space and quality of this GJ Gardner home! 280m2 of comfortable family living enhanced by 9ft. ceilings with extra features to...

Majestic Maroochy

It's envious aspect is unknown to even many locals

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!