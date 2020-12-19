REVEALED: Rocky and Cap Coast’s best Xmas butcher crowned

Yeppoon Central Meats owner/manager Zen Kona and his staff have already taken orders for 1100 whole hams for Christmas.

SOMETHING a little different might feature on the Christmas menu for Central Queensland families this year.

Customers are snapping up the crocodile sausages, available in Thai green coconut curry or double smoke varieties, which went on sale this morning at Yeppoon Central Meats.

But that’s not to say the traditional fare isn’t also in high demand, with 1100 whole hams already on order at the butcher shop in Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre.

Yeppoon Central Meats owner/manager Zen Kona said he was “flat chat” in the lead-up to the festive season, and he and his team would be working around the clock to fill the mountain of orders.

It’s one of the busiest ever Christmas periods for Mr Kona – and he now has another reason to celebrate.

Yeppoon Central Meats was voted Rockhampton region’s best Christmas butcher in a poll run by The Morning Bulletin in conjunction with celebrity chef and delicious magazine guru Matt Preston.

Mr Kona was thrilled to hear the result, which comes after the business also topped the best customer service poll run by the Bully last year.

“It feels awesome, to tell you the truth,” he said.

“When you put a lot of pride into your work and you get recognised for it, it’s the best feeling.

“It’s a good achievement, not just me but for the staff as well.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on having great customer service and high-quality meat.

“We also try to support local as much as we can; people love that and I think that’s a big seller for us.”

Mr Kona said his pork, including his Christmas hams, was sourced from Biloela and the crocodile meat for the sausages came from Koorana Crocodile Farm.

The Thai green coconut curry sausages at Yeppoon Central Meats are selling fast.

He said he was the only butcher in Central Queensland and one of only a handful in the state who made the crocodile sausages.

He advertised them on his Facebook page Thursday night and after just three hours Friday morning “had easily sold 50kg”.

Mr Kona said the three big-ticket items for Christmas were ham, chickducken (turkey and duck rolled inside a chicken) and turducken (duck and chicken rolled into a turkey).

Barbecue staples, including steak and sausages, were also selling well.

Mr Kona said the turducken would be the centrepiece on his family’s Christmas table next Friday.

“We usually go to my mum’s for breakfast and then to the in-laws for lunch,” he said.

“I like the turducken because it’s something different, but we’ll definitely have ham as well, not that I’ll eat a lot of it.

“I taste test ham all the time so I’m usually sick of it by Christmas Day, but my wife and kids always say make sure you get ham.”