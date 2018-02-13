Revealed: Rocky and Yeppoon's 20 most eligible singles

VALENTINE'S Day is here.
With the onslaught of fluffy teddies, red roses and heart-covered cards lining shop shelves, it's hard to miss the overwhelming displays of affection all around.
However, despite Central Queensland's many loved-up couples, there are still a bevy of eligible bachelors and bachelorettes looking for love.
The Morning Bulletin has compiled a list of Rockhampton and Yeppoon's keen singles, all of which are ready to be struck by Cupid's arrow.
So, hold onto your hearts, Central Queensland, you are about to be swept away.
BACHELORETTES
Cassie Walker, 25. Can make a mean sandwich, will also put you in your place. You're all suffering from a lack of vitamin Me.
Hailey Reid, 34. Single mum. My favourite thing in the world is fishing.
Rachel Mackie, 43. Enjoying life and no children attached. Let's go travelling!
Vikki Lee, 44. Ankle biters, single, loving the coffee, don't take no s****, love tattoos and piercings.
Lauren Koch, 25. Just want an honest, loyal guy. Has to love kids as I have two.
Paula Roberts, 35. Traditional lady, respectful, caring, animal lover and sci-fi nut. Hate liars and cheaters - no players.
Tegan Swain, 26. I'm a single mummy. I go to TAFE and study hospitality certificate 3 and I'm funny, fun and I love tattoos.
Julie Anne, 44. Mum of one, grandma of one. Love motor sports or anything outdoors.
Joanne Lee, 30. I am one of the last genuine women out there. I actually have a steady job, am independent and volunteer by fostering kittens. I have two fur babies, Jager and Torti.
Allanah Cherie, 25. Honest, caring.
Kasey Louise, 25. Animal lover. Giving this a go.
BACHELORS
Darren Smith, 30. Easy going, down to earth. Woah woah I'm a working class man.
Nathan Arnold, 25. Life is like a playground. I want someone to play with.
Borny Hehe, 27. I am single, like to go to rodeos, fishing and camping and also enjoy a night in.
Lameck Dickson, 38. I'm a single guy looking for a single lady anywhere. I'm very down to earth.
Bo Duke, 35. One time I folded a fitted bed sheet. Also I have nine free demerit points remaining on my license.
Wayne Ohl, 40. Farmer. Just turned 40. Hard worker. Have a heart of gold.
Clayton Ryan Conner, 33. Honest, loving, caring, down to earth, love my two kids to death. Looking for the one hope that gets someone.
Hayden Matthew Latchford. I take care of 300 heifers, looking to make it 301.