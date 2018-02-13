Revealed: Rocky and Yeppoon's 20 most eligible singles

Cassie Walker can dish up a 'mean sandwich' of 'vitamin Me'.

Cassie Walker can dish up a 'mean sandwich' of 'vitamin Me'. Contributed

VALENTINE'S Day is here.

With the onslaught of fluffy teddies, red roses and heart-covered cards lining shop shelves, it's hard to miss the overwhelming displays of affection all around.

However, despite Central Queensland's many loved-up couples, there are still a bevy of eligible bachelors and bachelorettes looking for love.

The Morning Bulletin has compiled a list of Rockhampton and Yeppoon's keen singles, all of which are ready to be struck by Cupid's arrow.

So, hold onto your hearts, Central Queensland, you are about to be swept away.

BACHELORETTES

Cassie Walker, 25. Can make a mean sandwich, will also put you in your place. You're all suffering from a lack of vitamin Me.

Although there's many fish in the sea, Hailey Reid looking for the one. Contributed

Hailey Reid, 34. Single mum. My favourite thing in the world is fishing.

Rachel Mackie wants to travel the world with her kindred spirit. Contributed

Rachel Mackie, 43. Enjoying life and no children attached. Let's go travelling!

Vikki Lee is as strong as her love for a hot caffeinated brew. Contributed

Vikki Lee, 44. Ankle biters, single, loving the coffee, don't take no s****, love tattoos and piercings.

Lauren Koch is looking for a man with a soft spot for children. Contributed

Lauren Koch, 25. Just want an honest, loyal guy. Has to love kids as I have two.

Paula Roberts doesn't want to play games. Contributed

Paula Roberts, 35. Traditional lady, respectful, caring, animal lover and sci-fi nut. Hate liars and cheaters - no players.

Tegan Swain puts the 'fun' in 'funny'. Contributed

Tegan Swain, 26. I'm a single mummy. I go to TAFE and study hospitality certificate 3 and I'm funny, fun and I love tattoos.

Julie Anne is a grandma who lives life on the edge. Contributed

Julie Anne, 44. Mum of one, grandma of one. Love motor sports or anything outdoors.

Joanne Lee is a strong, independent woman seeking love. Contributed

Joanne Lee, 30. I am one of the last genuine women out there. I actually have a steady job, am independent and volunteer by fostering kittens. I have two fur babies, Jager and Torti.

Allanah Cherie wants someone to care for. Contributed

Allanah Cherie, 25. Honest, caring.

Kasey Louise loves all creatures great and small. Contributed

Kasey Louise, 25. Animal lover. Giving this a go.

BACHELORS

Darren Smith is a 'working class man', saving all the overtime for the one love of his life. Contributed

Darren Smith, 30. Easy going, down to earth. Woah woah I'm a working class man.

Nathan Arnold is looking for the perfect playmate. Contributed

Nathan Arnold, 25. Life is like a playground. I want someone to play with.

Borny Hehe wants to share a life of adventure with a special someone. Contributed

Borny Hehe, 27. I am single, like to go to rodeos, fishing and camping and also enjoy a night in.

Lameck Dickson is 'down to earth' and looking for love. Contributed

Lameck Dickson, 38. I'm a single guy looking for a single lady anywhere. I'm very down to earth.

Bo Duke may be just the right fit for you. Contributed

Bo Duke, 35. One time I folded a fitted bed sheet. Also I have nine free demerit points remaining on my license.

Farmer Wayne Ohl has a 'heart of gold'. Contributed

Wayne Ohl, 40. Farmer. Just turned 40. Hard worker. Have a heart of gold.

Clayton Ryan Conner is looking for the one. Contributed

Clayton Ryan Conner, 33. Honest, loving, caring, down to earth, love my two kids to death. Looking for the one hope that gets someone.

Hayden Matthew Lewis is a farmer looking for a wife Contributed

Hayden Matthew Latchford. I take care of 300 heifers, looking to make it 301.