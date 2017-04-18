Unbelievable number of new car parks for Rocky hospital revealed

THE UNBELIEVABLE number of carparks planned for Rockhampton Hospital once a state-of-the-art parking facility is built has been revealed.

Patients and their loved ones are currently using make-shift carparks, but a new Rockhampton Regional Council report shows designs for a state-of-the-art parking facility.

The multi-level car park is expected to provide 597 spaces, with the design allowing for an additional two levels to be built in the future (adding 290 spaces).

Those visiting the hospital have access to 371 parking spaces on-site now, with up 654 cars parked on surrounding residential streets.

The new facility will be built on the site of the current car park.

The report also reveals more detail about the "significant impact" construction of a Rockhampton Hospital multi-level car park will have on traffic flow.

While there is no construction date yet for the much-anticipated project, Rockhampton Regional Council will today discuss the best options for road works along North and Canning Streets.

To cater for traffic changes, Queensland Health proposed changes to intersections along North St.

Cars parked on the site of the old convenience store "Top Shop" across the road from the Rockhampton Hospital. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK220814cparking1

The option preferred by council officers would see two roundabouts created at the North and Canning St, and North and Agnes St intersections.

Several traffic islands will also be installed.

However, the North and Agnes St upgrade is, at this stage, not required until 2028 and is expected to cost over $1 million depending on the scope.

In February, Queensland Health gave a presentation to council about the project where concerns from nearby residents were raised.

A second option for the streets was developed, however the report to be tabled in today's infrastructure committee meeting indicates officers found several issues which would need to be addressed if this was selected.

The second option would involve the construction of just one roundabout, at the Canning and North St intersection, but officers concluded the works may not be enough to mitigate impacts of increased parking.

It is recommended the first option be included in Queensland Health's scope of works for the car park.

"If that is not possible, then Council should then seek a commitment from CQHHS that in the event that the additional 2 storeys of car parking are added to the facility as part of their future growth scenario, that they will upgrade the intersection of North Street and Agnes Street as part of these works," the report stated.

More to come shortly