REVEALED: Rocky Hospital's massive upgrade plans

Shayla Bulloch | 15th Aug 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 6:34 AM
Emergency Department staff treating patients
Emergency Department staff treating patients

SAVING 10,000 lives by 2030 is one of the ambitious goals set by the region's chief health provider.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services Chief Executive Steve Williamson announced the vision with emphasis on improving the work environment and delivering the highest standard of care in the state.

Goals include 10,000 fewer lives lost from smoking related diseases and a strategy to tackle obesity, diabetes and mental wellbeing.

 

Graphic a part of Rockhampton Base hospital's 2030 vision.
Graphic a part of Rockhampton Base hospital's 2030 vision.

Mr Williamson yesterday said a focus on digital improvements, efficient services and working collaboratively with partners were key points in the long-term mission.

He said the vision was shaped with the intent to create Rockhampton as the centre for specialist care which would assist in 10,000 fewer patient journeys to the south-east for major surgery.

"Developing our cardiology, vascular, surgery, trauma and women and children's departments we can provide access to care without going away from home," Mr Williamson said.

 

Graphic a part of Rockhampton Base hospital's 2030 vision.
Graphic a part of Rockhampton Base hospital's 2030 vision.

"We are also including our intensive care and cancer units as much as possible."

In this process, Mr Williamson said some specialist areas would also allow them to employ more staff for one of the region's biggest employers which already has 3,500 staff.

"We have great schools, environments and the work-life balance is great," Mr Williamson said.

 

Graphic a part of Rockhampton Base hospital's 2030 vision.
Graphic a part of Rockhampton Base hospital's 2030 vision.

"By improving our services in the regions, it becomes more attractive to locals and others to stay in the region.

"We also plan to improve our CQU partnership in medical education and continue our shared courses and clinics."

Mr Williamson said there was potential to include the Emerald campus as well as University of Queensland and James Cook University.

 

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services new Chief Executive Steve Williamson
Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services new Chief Executive Steve Williamson

He said creating this opportunity to work together with universities could also translate into more employment opportunities.

Mr Williamson credited his clinical teams for their passion and innovative ideas when assisting in the planning stages of the vision and hoped to test the community on the ideas put forward.

"I will be travelling out to engage with council, communities, staff and patients to see whether this is what the people in CQ want," Mr Williamson said.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to speak with these community members and see if our plan needs to be more ambitious or whether it is the right long term vision for CQ."

DESTINATION 2030

  • $560 per year budget
  • Rockhampton Hospital spends $1m a day on wages
  • Biggest employer in Rockhampton
  • 3,500 workers in CQ
  • 5% staff growth in 2016
  • 12% doctor growth in 2016
  • 20% population increase in Rocky expected by 2030
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  destination 2030 queensland health rockhampton base hospital steve williams upgrade

