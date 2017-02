REVEALED: Rocky region's best performing property suburbs

Check out the suburbs selling well in Rockhampton.

WHILE housing prices have dropped an average 6.9% during the past 12 months across Fitzroy a handful of suburbs across the Rockhampton region have performed far better.

The latest Housing Market Report, released today, uses information from the National Australia Bank and CoreLogic RP Data.

The figures show suburbs across the region had a mixed performance for the year. Lakes Creek was the top performer with a 4% increase to a median value of $282,719. Yeppoon came second with a 0% change, staying at $362,608.

At the bottom of the table was Gracemere with a 13% drop to $268,779, while Emu Park fell 12% to $313,944.

The latest findings are now available on nab.com.au/propertyinsights.

Below, from top to bottom, are the region's suburbs.

Lakes Creek

$282,719 median value

+4% Change in median value 12 months

+13% Change in median value 5 years

$295 Median asking rent 12 months

+6% Median rental yield

Yeppoon

$363,608

0% Change in median value 12 months

+2% Change in median value 5 years

$330 Median asking rent 12 months

+5% Median rental yield

Glenlee

$482,589

-1% Change in median value 12 months

-3% Change in median value 5 years

No rental data provided

Alton Downs

$467,092 median value

-1% Change in median value 12 months

+3% Change in median value 5 years

No rental data available

Rockyview

$531,918

-2% Change in median value 12 months

+0% Change in median value 5 years

No rental data provided

Sold on Rocky. Bev Lacey

Allenstown

$270,582

-3% Change in median value 12 months

-2% Change in median value 5 years

$260 Median asking rent 12 months

+5% Median rental yield

Parkhurst

$300,417

-3% Change in median value 12 months

-5% Change in median value 5 years

$300 Median asking rent 12 months

+5% Median rental yield

West Rockhampton

$253,739

-3% Change in median value 12 months

+1% Change in median value 5 years

$280 Median asking rent 12 months

+6% Median rental yield

Frenchville

$313,270

-4% Change in median value 12 months

-4% Change in median value 5 years

$312 Median asking rent 12 months

+5% Median rental yield

Kawana

$289,503

-4% Change in median value 12 months

-5% Change in median value 5 years

$300 Median asking rent 12 months

+5% Median rental yield

Norman Gardens

$336,743

-5% Change in median value 12 months

-5% Change in median value 5 years

$340 Median asking rent 12 months

+5% Median rental yield

Glen Eden for Real Estate. Mike Richards GLA221216REAL

Koongal

$246,994

-5% Change in median value 12 months

-6% Change in median value 5 years

$260 Median asking rent 12 months

+6% Median rental yield

The Range

$373,922

-5% Change in median value 12 months

-3% Change in median value 5 years

$310 Median asking rent 12 months

+5% Median rental yield

Berserker

$226,342

-5% Change in median value 12 months

-9% Change in median value 5 years

$250 Median asking rent 12 months

+6% Median rental yield

Park Avenue

$247,354

-6% Change in median value 12 months

-9% Change in median value 5 years

$275 Median asking rent 12 months

+6% Median rental yield

The Caves

$404,553

-6% Change in median value 12 months

-2% Change in median value 5 years

No rental data available

Wandal

$285,315

-7% Change in median value 12 months

+2% Change in median value 5 years

$280 Median asking rent 12 months

+5% Median rental yield

Rockhampton City

$203,927

-7% Change in median value 12 months

-6% Change in median value 5 years

$235 Median asking rent 12 months

+6% Median rental yield

Farnborough

$617,851

-9% Change in median value 12 months

-19% Change in median value 5 years

No rental data available

Emu Park

$313,944

-12% Change in median value 12 months

-14% Change in median value 5 years

$300 Median asking rent 12 months

+5% Median rental yield

Gracemere