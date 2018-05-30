Menu
Olivar Healey (4) tries his luck with the laughing clowns at the Rockhampton Show. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
REVEALED: Rocky residents make loud show statement in vote

Shayla Bulloch
30th May 2018 11:44 AM

RIVALRY between two Rockhampton shows has left an impact on residents who have made a loud statement on which show they will support.

In The Morning Bulletin's online poll, we asked readers what show they would go to after the ongoing competition between the Rockhampton Show and The Showman's Guild.

More than 100 people voted with a clear answer- one or none.

Spinning Coaster ride at the Rockhampton Show. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Around 44 per cent of voters said they would attend the rival show at Callaghan Park, Funtime Festival Fantastic on the show weekend.

Only a staggering 12 per cent said they would attend the Rockhampton Show while 2 per cent agreed they would visit both.

Yet nearly 40 per cent of voters dug their heels in saying they would visit neither after some outraged residents labelled the dispute 'sad' and 'spiteful'.

A large crowd attended the show on Thursday at the Rockhampton Show. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
READ MORE: Rival show rides, entertainment confirmed at Callaghan Park

READ MORE: Vote- Rocky residents divided on show rivalry splitting city

The competing event is boasting rides, fireworks and entertainment splitting Rockhampton Show-goers.

The Showman's Guild of Australaisa confirmed it will host the Funtime Festival Fantastic in conjunction with the Rockhampton Jockey Club on the same dates as the Rockhampton Show after negotiations broke down between the organisations.

Work is already under way at Callaghan Park to create the event, which is set to feature monster truck shows, live music, stunt shows, motocross and motorcycle action, plus a "mega sideshow alley" full of rides and activities.

The Show Society held a press conference this morning breaking their silence on the issue and The Morning Bulletin will update details on this soon.

Stay tuned.

