Revealed: Rocky school among nation's most improved

HEIGHTS College is one of Australia's top 400 most improved schools for the second year in a row, according to the latest NAPLAN results.

The independent Rockhampton School demonstrated an above average gain compared to similar schools in the 2016 NAPLAN results tracking the student's progress from Year 3 to Year 5 and from Year 7 to Year 9.

Heights College Principal Darren Lawson explained these results weren't an absolute result, rather a measure of progress over the years with 70% of students who were tested (for example) in year 3 required to be tested again in year 5.

He said there were a number of reasons why the school had been so successful.

"Expectations play a large part. We've lifted expectations for students and I think students have lifted expectations for themselves, they're starting to believe they can succeed and do well,” said Principal Lawson

"Wellbeing has quite a lot to do with it, when kids are settled, when they're happy, they're going to do better in their learning.

"The gain we made was higher than 86% of other schools. The average is 2 years gain between years 3 - 5 and years 7 - 9, we gained much more than that across the whole cohort.”

He said they had also made adjustments to their curriculum with different emphasises and better integration across the year levels.

Creating an environment where the staff were happy, engaged and very collaborative was also credited to the success of the school.

After learning about their achievement from the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA), Principal Lawson couldn't wait to congratulate students and the staff especially.

"We'll definitely give all the teachers a pat on the back and congratulate them on what they're doing and encourage them to keep going on it,” he said.

"They're incredibly committed, incredibly hard working, they go the extra mile for students and beyond.

"The students feel so cared for by the teachers, they're interested in them as people.

"We're very encouraged that the program, the culture, the work that we're doing is all paying off and producing great results.

"Schooling is a business of continual improvement, you've never got everything perfect so you're just always trying to improve but I think we're on the right track.”