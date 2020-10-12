REVEALED: Rocky school with bullying problem denies help

The principal of a Rockhampton school notorious for its bullying issues has reportedly declined to partake in a support program.

The principal of a Rockhampton school notorious for its bullying issues has reportedly declined to partake in a support program.

A ROCKHAMPTON school notorious for schoolyard fights has reportedly declined to take part in an anti-bullying program endorsed by World Champion boxer Jeff Horn.

The decision was revealed at the weekend following the conclusion of a forum hosted by One Nation candidate Torin O'Brien.

Mr O'Brien claimed the school's principal dismissed the chance to partake in an eight-week program - despite its record with bullying.

An introduction to the event, which is hoped to commence in schools next year, was held at The Rocky Sports club this past Saturday.

Jeff Horn and Torin O'Brien at Rocky Sports Club this past weekend in support of an anti-bullying campaign.

The Morning Bulletin understands the school suspends around two students per day in relation to matters of bullying.

"I didn't get the chance to speak to the principal in person, however I emailed him, I also attended the school in person," Mr O'Brien said.

He said the school receptionist returned from the principal's office, saying "he was not interested."

He found the decision particularly baffling as all that is required of the school is an agreeance - with funds and experts already secured.

"The whole reason this program initially came together last weekend was because of complaints entirely from parents of North Rockhampton State High School students," he said.

Students at North Rockhampton high involved in a schoolyard brawl: Graphic footage shows North Rockhampton State High students involved in a horrific schoolyard brawl.

Just last month, the school made headlines after a social media page dedicated to brutal schoolyard fights was exposed - most of them involving students at the Berserker school.

"[The principal] is probably not going to be very happy about that, but the parents and teachers are on-board [with the program]," Mr O'Brien claimed.

"I've spoken to a few experts over the last couple of months and they've said this response is common for principals.

"They're looking at it wrong, they don't need to look at it as their own personal fault - it's a societal issue, it's a culture that is widespread."

Mr O'Brien's attempts to continue contacting the principal would remain ongoing, he added.

"I'd love for him to actually reach out and speak to me about this because it's terrifying what's going on."

The Department of Education said in response the school was committed to providing a safe, respectful and disciplined learning environment.

"Any situation that threatens the safety and wellbeing of students, staff or others in the school community is treated extremely seriously, and dealt with as a matter of priority."

NRSHS reportedly suspends two students per day due to bullying.

It said students involved in unsafe or inappropriate behaviours were dealt with in line with the

school's Responsible Behaviour Plan.

"NRSHS does not tolerate violence and anti-social behaviour and continues to work diligently with students and their parents to promote safe and respectful interactions and a safe learning environment for everyone in the school community."

The school has also already implemented a range of programs and initiatives across all year levels and participates in the annual National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence.

Students can also seek support through a range of services including Guidance Officers and Chaplaincy services.

"Students and caregivers with concerns are strongly encouraged to report cases of bullying

or misconduct to their school principal or their closest Department of Education regional

office."