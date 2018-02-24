REVEALED: Rocky schools with the highest suspension rates

A STAGGERING average of more than nine Rockhampton region state school students a day are suspended or expelled due to unacceptable behaviour, new figures show.

Rockhampton State High School had the highest amount of short suspensions across the region in 2017, the figures released by the Department of Education show.

The school had 545 short suspensions, incorporating 141 cases for physical misconduct.

Across the region's five state high schools there were 387 physical misconduct instances recorded.

For 2017, there were 45 cases of exclusion, 48 cases of long suspension and 1796 cases of short suspension across schools in the region (see accompanying graphic).

All up there were there were 1890 misdemeanours, spread across the school calendar year of just 200 days, that equates to over 9 suspensions/expulsions daily.

Glenmore State High School totalled 138 short suspensions, North Rockhampton State High totalled 476, Yeppoon State High had a total of 534 short suspensions and Mt Morgan had 103.

There were also two instances of exclusions as a result of an illicit substance at Rockhampton State High and North Rockhampton State High, and seven illicit substance exclusions at Yeppoon State High.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said every Queensland state school had a Responsible Behaviour Plan for Students that clearly outlined the standard of behaviour expected from students and the consequences when those standards were not met.

"This is developed in consultation with the school community,” the spokesperson said.

"Where behaviour does not meet expectations, principals take appropriate disciplinary action, including implementing a school disciplinary absence (suspension or exclusion) where necessary.

"We support principals in taking necessary action where a student's behaviour is unacceptable.

"The great majority of state school students from Prep to Year 12 behave appropriately every day, are actively engaged in learning and have positive relationships with their fellow students and teachers.”

This is reflected in the 2017 School Disciplinary Absence (SDA) data.

"The department has undertaken significant work to support principals to use graduated and measured responses to behavioural issues.

"Support and training is available for staff throughout the state to assist in preventing inappropriate behaviour by clearly setting expectations for student behaviour, teaching, modelling and reinforcing appropriate behaviour.

"Students who require extra assistance are also identified to ensure they receive the support they need.”