REVEALED: Rocky Show attendance figures 'fairly good'

COMBINED SHOW: Large crowds from the Rockhampton Show in 2016, when the agricultural and amusement ride societies held a joint event. Chris Ison ROK160616cshow13

NEARLY 11,000 people visited the Rockhampton Show this year, 13,000 down on last year.

The Rockhampton Agricultural Show Society confirmed its attendance figures for the 2018 Show was 10,754.

While this figure was less than half the number that came last year, the Show Society considered the turn-out

Last year, the combined agricultural and amusement ride show attracted 24,000 visitors.

The Rockhampton Agricultural Show Society says it has begun negotiations with the Showmen's Guild of Australasia over next year's event.

It has set a deadline of August 31 for an agreement to be reached.

Meanwhile, the Show Society expressed thanks to the generous sponsors of the event along with the many volunteers who willingly gave their time to make 2018 such a success.

"Thanks also goes to the stall holders who attended and supported the show,” a spokesperson said.

"The clean-up process is well underway and preparations for the 2019 event have begun.”

On the other side of the river at the Rocky Super Fair run by the Showman's Guild of Australasia , it was claimed they had around 30,000 people.

The split between the two shows is understood to have originated due to a plan to relocate the wood-chopping arena and to change the guild's on-site camping areas.

The Morning Bulletin understands The Rockhampton Show Society requested to move the wood-chop arena to the edge of the amusement rides area.

The wood-chop section would have taken over the regular spot of five amusement rides.

A new location was offered for these five rides, however, the two parties could not come to an agreement.