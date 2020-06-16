REVEALED: Rocky suburb with the highest crime rate

Suburbs across Rockhampton have John Hutcheon took this photo at Bouldercombe, looking back to Rockhampton.

Suburbs across Rockhampton have John Hutcheon took this photo at Bouldercombe, looking back to Rockhampton.

EVER wonder how your suburb stacks up against the rest? Don’t worry, The Morning Bulletin has you covered. We’ve collated everything you need to know about your suburb including; Crime, housing, education facilities, the best spots to eat and more.

LAKES CREEK

Crime

Total offences in past 6 months: 28

Car thefts: 1

Break-ins: 5

Housing

Average sale price: $350,000 - $400,000

Average rental price: $330 per week

Education and childcare

Lakes Creek State School

GLENLEE

Crime

Total offences in past 6 months: 4

Car thefts: 1

Break-ins: 1

Housing

Average sale price: $485,000

Average rental price: $325 per week

Community Parks

Glenlee Park

Education and childcare

Carinity Education Rockhampton

Dave and Zachariah enjoy Yeppoon Lagoon.

YEPPOON

Crime

Total offences in past 6 months: 374

Car thefts: 10

Break-ins: 63

Housing

Average sale price: $372,000

Average rental price: $378 per week

Community Parks

Capricorn Coast National Park

Jack’s Paddock

Clayton Park

Explorer Park

Alby Wooler Park

Waru Community Garden

Merv Anderson Park

Capricorn Coast National Park

Education and Childcare

St Brendan’s College

Yeppoon State Primary School

Saint Ursula’s College

CQ University Yeppoon

Taranganba State School

Sacred Heart Primary School

Cedar Avenue Early Learning

Yeppoon & District Kindergarten

JACS’s Learning World

Yeppoon Pre School

Cafes and eateries

Flour

Yogolicious Café

Whisk

Lure Living

Chapter

Jolt Bakery Café

The Attic Espresso Bar

Kris’s Coffee

Food for Thought Café

Pumped Juice Bar & Café

Beach Club Café

Little Black Duck Café

Sophie’s Inn

Beachside 66

Afishionado Seafoods

Megalomania Bar & Bistro

Vue Wine Bar & Restaurant

BNW Asian

The Rocks

Keppel bay Sailing Club

The Citrus Club

The Strand Hotel

Supermarkets

Woolworths

Coles Yeppoon

IGA

SPAR Express

ALTON DOWNS

Crime

Total offences in past 6 months: 19

Car thefts: 1

Break-ins: 4

Property

Average sale price: $380,000

Average rental price: $365 per week

Community Parks

Lee’s Dragonfruit Plantation

Jim Hindman Memorial Aviary at The Range’s Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

ROCKYVIEW

Crime

Total offences in past 6 months: 2

Car thefts: 0

Break-ins: 0

Housing

Average sale price: $507,000

Average rental price: $380 per week

PARKHURST

Crime

Total offences in past 6 months: 71

Car thefts: 3

Break-ins: 6

Property

Average sale price: $371,500

Average rental price: $360 per week

Community Parks

Edenbrook Park

Thomas Hilcher Park

Lime Creek Conservation park

Dreamtime Cultural Centre

Education and Childcare

Parkhurst State School

Parkhurst Early Learning Centre

Cafes and eateries

Fish Chips Burgers Parkhurst

Oasis Restaurant

Arnold’s Store

Cups and Muffs Café

Espresso Heaven

Parkhurst Tavern

Sunlight Kebab & Pizza

Jolt Café

Supermarkets

Parkhurst Town Centre

Woolworths Parkhurst

Rockhampton Grammar School is one of many prominent schools across Rockhampton.

ALLENSTOWN

Crime

Total offences in past 6 months: 365

Car thefts: 11

Break-ins: 30

Housing

Average sale price: $226,000

Average rental price: $280 per week

Community Parks

Saleyards Park

Bolton Park

Kettle Park

Goss Park

Education and childcare

Allenstown State School

The Cathedral College

Saint Peter’s School

Genius Childcare Allenstown

Allies Early Learning Centre

Enhance Family Day Care Capricornia

Cafes and eateries

Allenstown Hotel

Michel’s Patisserie

Degani’s

Cloud9 Restaurant & Bar Gourmet Heaven

Supermarkets

Aldi Allenstown

Woolworths

WEST ROCKHAMPTON

Crime

Total offences in past 6 months: 69

Car thefts: 12

Break-ins: 6

Housing

Average sale price: $225,000

Average rental price: $290 per week

Community Parks

Kele Park

Schools and childcare centres

Crescent Lagoon State School

Cafes and Eateries

The DSG Kitchen

FRENCHVILLE

Crime

T otal offences in past 6 months: 250

Car thefts: 11

Break-ins: 25

Property

Average sale price: $305,000

Average rental price: $350 per week

Community Parks

Frenchville Rd

Mount Archer National Park

Fryer Avenue Park

Guthrie Street Park

Kerrigan Street Park

Vince Lester Walk

Duthie Park

Bloxsom Park

Joyce Harding Park

Schools and Childcare

Frenchville State School

North Rockhampton State High School catchment

Rockhampton North Special School

Narnia Kindergarten and Preschool Association Inc

Skippy’s Early Learning

Natural Wonders Early Learning

Milestones Early learning

C & K Bundara Kindergarten

Uniting Church Illoura Child Care Centre Rockhampton

Cafes and Eateries

Rocky Mountain Café

Berserker Tavern

Inn Ur Wok

Sing Chinese Kitchen

The Spice Route Gourmet

Groceries

IGA Dean St

Foodworks Dean St

Jay Barrett whipping up some of the delightful meals available at Frenchville Sports Club

KAWANA

Crime

Total offences in past 6 months: 171

Car thefts: 30

Break-ins: 9

Property

Average sale price: $285,000

Average rental price: $330 per week

Community Parks

Old Jim Lindley Park

Elsie Marsh park

Stenlake Park

Jack Livingston Park

Farm Street Park

Tom Brady Park

Bloomfield Street Park

Boswood Street Park

Zervos Park

Schools and Childcare

Heights College

C & K Glenmore Community Kindergarten

Glenmore State School

Cafes and eateries

Cal’s Snack bar

Supermarkets

FoodWorks Richardson Rd

Food Sing Trading

NORMAN GARDENS

Crime

Total offences in past 6 months: 348

Car thefts: 17

Break-ins: 47

Housing

Average sale price: $380,000

Average rental price: $380 per week

Community Parks

Riverwood Grove Park

Rundle Park

Anna Street Park

Eddie Baker Dog Park

Education and Childcare

CQ University North Rockhampton

Lighthouse Christian College

Glenmore State High School

Genius Childcare Norman Gardens

Rockhampton North Early Learning

St Anthony’s School

Cafes and Eateries

Thai Taste Restaurant

Cups and Muffs Café

Café Le Ma

Espresso Heaven

Glenmore Village Takeaway

Troppo’s Restaurant

Glenmore Fish & Chips

Supermarkets

Drakes Glenmore

The Mt Archer amphitheatre is one of Rockhampton’s most popular sites.

KOONGAL

Crime

Total offences in past 6 months: 187

Car thefts: 8

Break-ins: 30

Housing

Average sale price: $208,750

Average rental price: $288 per week

Community Parks

Enid O’toole Park

Billy Crane park

Ringarlsford Park

Cavan Street Park

Pilbeam park

Education and Childcare

Mount Archer State School

Mt Archer Early Learning

Cafes and eateries

Big Billy Takeaway

Supermarkets

FoodWorks Lakes Creek Rd

THE RANGE

Crime

Total offences in past 6 months: 194

Car thefts: 9

Break-ins: 24

Housing

Average sale price: $367,500

Average rental price: $350 per week

Community Parks

Botanic Gardens

Yeppen Lagoon

Georgeson oval

Diggers Park

Kerr Park

Agne Street Lookout

Education and Childcare

Rockhampton Grammar School

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School

CQ University Rockhampton City

Rockhampton South Kindergarten

Berserker Tavern's Jasmine McCorrison and Shawn Noyes.

BERSERKER

Crime

Total offences in past 6 months: 918

Car thefts: 24

Break-ins: 93

Housing

Average sale price: $215,000

Average rental price: $280 per week

Parks and walking tracks

Ryan Park

Elizabeth park

Education and Childcare

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School

Berserker Street State School

C & K Tarumbal Kindergarten

Guppy’s Early Learning Centre

Kingsley College

Cafes and Eateries

The Fast Lane Drive-Thru

Zarraffa’s Coffee

Café North

Gus’ Coffee Tiki Takeaways

Jamaica Blue Stockland

Stellarossa Stockland

Muffin Break

Guzman

Ocean City

Antoni’s Express

The Food Shop

Kalka Palms Hotel Motel

The Frenchville Sports Club

Pho House

Hog’s Breath Australia

Stonegrill restaurant

Supermarkets

Woolworths Northside Plaza

Coles Rockhampton North

Woolworths North Rockhampton

WANDAL

Crime

Total offences in past 6 months: 180

Car thefts: 14

Break-ins: 49

Housing

Average sale price: $282,250

Average rental price: $320 per week

Community Parks

Jardine Park

Ski Park

Victoria Park

Anderson Park

Garland park

Roy and Eileen Coker Walk

Education and Childcare

St Joseph’s Wandal

Rockhampton State High School

Ready Steady Go Kids

Cafes and Eateries

Crackerjack Café

Red Poppy Coffee

The Lionleigh Pub

Supermarkets

IGA Wandal Rd

Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar in Rockhampton's East St is one of many popular eateries across te city.

ROCKHAMPTON CITY

Crime

Total offences in past 6 months: 1005

Car thefts: 19

Break-ins: 67

Housing

Average sale price: $160,000

Average rental price: $250 per week

Community Parks

Victoria Parade

CBD Riverside Park

Kingel Park

Central Park

Dr Ray Wilson place

Education and Childcare

Goodstart Early Learning

Victoria Point Family Day Care

City Child Care Centre

Archer Street Child Care Centre

Cafes and Eateries

Café Bliss

Dingles Café | Bar

Coffee House Restaurant

The Giddy Goat

Archer Brothers Coffee & Bar

Fuel Café

Riverston Tea Rooms

The Coffee Club

Project Mex

Bartlett’s Tavern

Pacino’s Resturant

Degani Bakery Café

The Green Eat

Paradise Coffee Shop

Coco Brew

Coffee Society

The Criterion Hotel

Headricks Lane

Restaurant 98

East St Buffet

The Heritage Hotel

Ribs and Rumps

Supermarkets

Coles City Centre Plaza

Growers Own Ready Fresh

FoodWorks George St

Spar Fitzroy St

FARNBOROUGH

Crime

Total offences in past 6 months: 13

Car thefts: 0

Break-ins: 4

Housing

A verage sale price: $550,000-$650,000

Average rental price: no data

Parks and walking tracks

Byfield National Park

Sandy Point

Education and Childcare

Farnborough State School

St Benedict’s Catholic Primary School

Cafes and eateries

Tsuruya Japanese Restaurant

Supermarkets

Farnborough General Store

Cap Coast Veggies

Emu Park’s Singing Ship

EMU PARK

Crime

Total offences in past 6 months: 53

Car thefts: 2

Break-ins: 7

Housing

Average sale price: $330,000

Average rental price: $350 per week

Community Parks

Bell Park

Hartley Park

Bicentennial Park

Kerr Park

Education and Childcare

Emu Park State School

Emu Park Community Kindergarten

Costal kids

Emu Park School of Arts

Cafes and Eateries

No Moo 4 U

Club Emu Park

Jolt Café Emu Park

The Honeybee Collective

Bell Park Bakery

Hightide lounge bar

Emu Park Fish & Chips

Emu Park RSL

Emu Park Pizza

Mulligrubs Takeaway

Ocean Brew Eatery

Supermarkets

Drakes Emu park

The Corner Store

GRACEMERE

Crime

Total offences in past 6 months: 315

Car thefts: 15

Break-ins: 34

Housing

Average sale price: $260,000

Average rental price: $320 per week

Community Parks

Cedric Archer Park

Ted Price park

Bill Birch Park

Anna Meares Park

Fred Thorsen Park

Christy Seierup Park

Conaghan Park

Education and Childcare

Gracemere State School

Saint Paul’s Primary School

Waraburra State School

Gracemere Early Learning Centre

Good Start Early Learning Centre

Skippy’s Early Learning

Le Smileys Kindergarten

Le Smileys Early Learning Centre

Cafes and eateries

Gran’s Kitchen

The Gracemere Bakery

Sister’s Corner Hot Food

Long’s Food

Supermarkets

Woolworths Gracemere

GLENDALE

Crime

Total offences in past 6 months: 8

Car thefts: 0

Break-ins: 0

Housing

Average sale price: $465,000

Average rental price: no data

Community Parks

Sondra Lena Park

DEPOT HILL

Crime

Total offences in past 6 months: 77

Car thefts: 4

Break-ins: 2

Housing

Average sale price: $120,000

Average rental price: $230 per week

Community Parks

Rosel park

Lee Park

Bartlem Park

Littler Cum Ingham Park

Goss Park

Education and Childcare

Depot Hill State School

Cafes and Eateries

Fitzroy Hotel

Fresh Thailicious Delights

Port Scallywag

Popular tourist attraction Capricorn Caves welcomes thousands of visitors every year. .Pic Frank Violi

THE CAVES

Crime

Total offences in past 6 months: 7

Car thefts: 0

Break-ins: 2

Housing

Average sale price: $400,000

Average rental price: $320 per week

Community Parks

Mount Etna Caves National Park

Schools and childcare centres

The Caves State School

Cafes and Eateries

The Caves Country Pub

Local Attractions

Capricorn Caves

PORT CURTIS

Crime

Total offences in past 6 months: 21

Car thefts: 0

Break-ins: 0

Housing

Average sale price: $150,000

Average rental price: no data

Community Parks

Woolwash Reserve

Schools and childcare centres

Port Curtis Road State School

PINK LILY/RIDGELANDS

Crime

Total offences in past 6 months: 3

Car thefts: 0

Break-ins: 0

Housing

Average sale price: $300,000-$350,000

Average rental price: $450 per week

Education and Childcare

Ridgelands State School