REVEALED: Rocky suburb with the highest crime rate
EVER wonder how your suburb stacks up against the rest? Don’t worry, The Morning Bulletin has you covered. We’ve collated everything you need to know about your suburb including; Crime, housing, education facilities, the best spots to eat and more.
LAKES CREEK
Crime
Total offences in past 6 months: 28
Car thefts: 1
Break-ins: 5
Housing
Average sale price: $350,000 - $400,000
Average rental price: $330 per week
Education and childcare
Lakes Creek State School
GLENLEE
Crime
Total offences in past 6 months: 4
Car thefts: 1
Break-ins: 1
Housing
Average sale price: $485,000
Average rental price: $325 per week
Community Parks
Glenlee Park
Education and childcare
Carinity Education Rockhampton
YEPPOON
Crime
Total offences in past 6 months: 374
Car thefts: 10
Break-ins: 63
Housing
Average sale price: $372,000
Average rental price: $378 per week
Community Parks
Capricorn Coast National Park
Jack’s Paddock
Clayton Park
Explorer Park
Alby Wooler Park
Waru Community Garden
Merv Anderson Park
Education and Childcare
St Brendan’s College
Yeppoon State Primary School
Saint Ursula’s College
CQ University Yeppoon
Taranganba State School
Sacred Heart Primary School
Cedar Avenue Early Learning
Yeppoon & District Kindergarten
JACS’s Learning World
Yeppoon Pre School
Cafes and eateries
Flour
Yogolicious Café
Whisk
Lure Living
Chapter
Jolt Bakery Café
The Attic Espresso Bar
Kris’s Coffee
Food for Thought Café
Pumped Juice Bar & Café
Beach Club Café
Little Black Duck Café
Sophie’s Inn
Beachside 66
Afishionado Seafoods
Megalomania Bar & Bistro
Vue Wine Bar & Restaurant
BNW Asian
The Rocks
Keppel bay Sailing Club
The Citrus Club
The Strand Hotel
Supermarkets
Woolworths
Coles Yeppoon
IGA
SPAR Express
ALTON DOWNS
Crime
Total offences in past 6 months: 19
Car thefts: 1
Break-ins: 4
Property
Average sale price: $380,000
Average rental price: $365 per week
Community Parks
Lee’s Dragonfruit Plantation
ROCKYVIEW
Crime
Total offences in past 6 months: 2
Car thefts: 0
Break-ins: 0
Housing
Average sale price: $507,000
Average rental price: $380 per week
PARKHURST
Crime
Total offences in past 6 months: 71
Car thefts: 3
Break-ins: 6
Property
Average sale price: $371,500
Average rental price: $360 per week
Community Parks
Edenbrook Park
Thomas Hilcher Park
Lime Creek Conservation park
Dreamtime Cultural Centre
Education and Childcare
Parkhurst State School
Parkhurst Early Learning Centre
Cafes and eateries
Fish Chips Burgers Parkhurst
Oasis Restaurant
Arnold’s Store
Cups and Muffs Café
Espresso Heaven
Parkhurst Tavern
Sunlight Kebab & Pizza
Jolt Café
Supermarkets
Parkhurst Town Centre
Woolworths Parkhurst
ALLENSTOWN
Crime
Total offences in past 6 months: 365
Car thefts: 11
Break-ins: 30
Housing
Average sale price: $226,000
Average rental price: $280 per week
Community Parks
Saleyards Park
Bolton Park
Kettle Park
Goss Park
Education and childcare
Allenstown State School
The Cathedral College
Saint Peter’s School
Genius Childcare Allenstown
Allies Early Learning Centre
Enhance Family Day Care Capricornia
Cafes and eateries
Allenstown Hotel
Michel’s Patisserie
Degani’s
Cloud9 Restaurant & Bar Gourmet Heaven
Supermarkets
Aldi Allenstown
Woolworths
WEST ROCKHAMPTON
Crime
Total offences in past 6 months: 69
Car thefts: 12
Break-ins: 6
Housing
Average sale price: $225,000
Average rental price: $290 per week
Community Parks
Kele Park
Schools and childcare centres
Crescent Lagoon State School
Cafes and Eateries
The DSG Kitchen
FRENCHVILLE
Crime
T otal offences in past 6 months: 250
Car thefts: 11
Break-ins: 25
Property
Average sale price: $305,000
Average rental price: $350 per week
Community Parks
Frenchville Rd
Mount Archer National Park
Fryer Avenue Park
Guthrie Street Park
Kerrigan Street Park
Vince Lester Walk
Duthie Park
Bloxsom Park
Joyce Harding Park
Schools and Childcare
Frenchville State School
North Rockhampton State High School catchment
Rockhampton North Special School
Narnia Kindergarten and Preschool Association Inc
Skippy’s Early Learning
Natural Wonders Early Learning
Milestones Early learning
C & K Bundara Kindergarten
Uniting Church Illoura Child Care Centre Rockhampton
Cafes and Eateries
Rocky Mountain Café
Berserker Tavern
Inn Ur Wok
Sing Chinese Kitchen
The Spice Route Gourmet
Groceries
IGA Dean St
Foodworks Dean St
KAWANA
Crime
Total offences in past 6 months: 171
Car thefts: 30
Break-ins: 9
Property
Average sale price: $285,000
Average rental price: $330 per week
Community Parks
Old Jim Lindley Park
Elsie Marsh park
Stenlake Park
Jack Livingston Park
Farm Street Park
Tom Brady Park
Bloomfield Street Park
Boswood Street Park
Zervos Park
Schools and Childcare
Heights College
C & K Glenmore Community Kindergarten
Glenmore State School
Cafes and eateries
Cal’s Snack bar
Supermarkets
FoodWorks Richardson Rd
Food Sing Trading
NORMAN GARDENS
Crime
Total offences in past 6 months: 348
Car thefts: 17
Break-ins: 47
Housing
Average sale price: $380,000
Average rental price: $380 per week
Community Parks
Riverwood Grove Park
Rundle Park
Anna Street Park
Eddie Baker Dog Park
Education and Childcare
CQ University North Rockhampton
Lighthouse Christian College
Glenmore State High School
Genius Childcare Norman Gardens
Rockhampton North Early Learning
St Anthony’s School
Cafes and Eateries
Thai Taste Restaurant
Cups and Muffs Café
Café Le Ma
Espresso Heaven
Glenmore Village Takeaway
Troppo’s Restaurant
Glenmore Fish & Chips
Supermarkets
Drakes Glenmore
KOONGAL
Crime
Total offences in past 6 months: 187
Car thefts: 8
Break-ins: 30
Housing
Average sale price: $208,750
Average rental price: $288 per week
Community Parks
Enid O’toole Park
Billy Crane park
Ringarlsford Park
Cavan Street Park
Pilbeam park
Education and Childcare
Mount Archer State School
Mt Archer Early Learning
Cafes and eateries
Big Billy Takeaway
Supermarkets
FoodWorks Lakes Creek Rd
THE RANGE
Crime
Total offences in past 6 months: 194
Car thefts: 9
Break-ins: 24
Housing
Average sale price: $367,500
Average rental price: $350 per week
Community Parks
Botanic Gardens
Yeppen Lagoon
Georgeson oval
Diggers Park
Kerr Park
Agne Street Lookout
Education and Childcare
Rockhampton Grammar School
Rockhampton Girls Grammar School
CQ University Rockhampton City
Rockhampton South Kindergarten
BERSERKER
Crime
Total offences in past 6 months: 918
Car thefts: 24
Break-ins: 93
Housing
Average sale price: $215,000
Average rental price: $280 per week
Parks and walking tracks
Ryan Park
Elizabeth park
Education and Childcare
St Mary’s Catholic Primary School
Berserker Street State School
C & K Tarumbal Kindergarten
Guppy’s Early Learning Centre
Kingsley College
Cafes and Eateries
The Fast Lane Drive-Thru
Zarraffa’s Coffee
Café North
Gus’ Coffee Tiki Takeaways
Jamaica Blue Stockland
Stellarossa Stockland
Muffin Break
Guzman
Ocean City
Antoni’s Express
The Food Shop
Kalka Palms Hotel Motel
The Frenchville Sports Club
Pho House
Hog’s Breath Australia
Stonegrill restaurant
Supermarkets
Woolworths Northside Plaza
Coles Rockhampton North
Woolworths North Rockhampton
WANDAL
Crime
Total offences in past 6 months: 180
Car thefts: 14
Break-ins: 49
Housing
Average sale price: $282,250
Average rental price: $320 per week
Community Parks
Jardine Park
Ski Park
Victoria Park
Anderson Park
Garland park
Roy and Eileen Coker Walk
Education and Childcare
St Joseph’s Wandal
Rockhampton State High School
Ready Steady Go Kids
Cafes and Eateries
Crackerjack Café
Red Poppy Coffee
The Lionleigh Pub
Supermarkets
IGA Wandal Rd
ROCKHAMPTON CITY
Crime
Total offences in past 6 months: 1005
Car thefts: 19
Break-ins: 67
Housing
Average sale price: $160,000
Average rental price: $250 per week
Community Parks
Victoria Parade
CBD Riverside Park
Kingel Park
Central Park
Dr Ray Wilson place
Education and Childcare
Goodstart Early Learning
Victoria Point Family Day Care
City Child Care Centre
Archer Street Child Care Centre
Cafes and Eateries
Café Bliss
Dingles Café | Bar
Coffee House Restaurant
The Giddy Goat
Archer Brothers Coffee & Bar
Fuel Café
Riverston Tea Rooms
The Coffee Club
Project Mex
Bartlett’s Tavern
Pacino’s Resturant
Degani Bakery Café
The Green Eat
Paradise Coffee Shop
Coco Brew
Coffee Society
The Criterion Hotel
Headricks Lane
Restaurant 98
East St Buffet
The Heritage Hotel
Ribs and Rumps
Supermarkets
Coles City Centre Plaza
Growers Own Ready Fresh
FoodWorks George St
Spar Fitzroy St
FARNBOROUGH
Crime
Total offences in past 6 months: 13
Car thefts: 0
Break-ins: 4
Housing
A verage sale price: $550,000-$650,000
Average rental price: no data
Parks and walking tracks
Byfield National Park
Sandy Point
Education and Childcare
Farnborough State School
St Benedict’s Catholic Primary School
Cafes and eateries
Tsuruya Japanese Restaurant
Supermarkets
Farnborough General Store
Cap Coast Veggies
EMU PARK
Crime
Total offences in past 6 months: 53
Car thefts: 2
Break-ins: 7
Housing
Average sale price: $330,000
Average rental price: $350 per week
Community Parks
Bell Park
Hartley Park
Bicentennial Park
Kerr Park
Education and Childcare
Emu Park State School
Emu Park Community Kindergarten
Costal kids
Emu Park School of Arts
Cafes and Eateries
No Moo 4 U
Club Emu Park
Jolt Café Emu Park
The Honeybee Collective
Bell Park Bakery
Hightide lounge bar
Emu Park Fish & Chips
Emu Park RSL
Emu Park Pizza
Mulligrubs Takeaway
Ocean Brew Eatery
Supermarkets
Drakes Emu park
The Corner Store
GRACEMERE
Crime
Total offences in past 6 months: 315
Car thefts: 15
Break-ins: 34
Housing
Average sale price: $260,000
Average rental price: $320 per week
Community Parks
Cedric Archer Park
Ted Price park
Bill Birch Park
Anna Meares Park
Fred Thorsen Park
Christy Seierup Park
Conaghan Park
Education and Childcare
Gracemere State School
Saint Paul’s Primary School
Waraburra State School
Gracemere Early Learning Centre
Good Start Early Learning Centre
Skippy’s Early Learning
Le Smileys Kindergarten
Le Smileys Early Learning Centre
Cafes and eateries
Gran’s Kitchen
The Gracemere Bakery
Sister’s Corner Hot Food
Long’s Food
Supermarkets
Woolworths Gracemere
GLENDALE
Crime
Total offences in past 6 months: 8
Car thefts: 0
Break-ins: 0
Housing
Average sale price: $465,000
Average rental price: no data
Community Parks
Sondra Lena Park
DEPOT HILL
Crime
Total offences in past 6 months: 77
Car thefts: 4
Break-ins: 2
Housing
Average sale price: $120,000
Average rental price: $230 per week
Community Parks
Rosel park
Lee Park
Bartlem Park
Littler Cum Ingham Park
Goss Park
Education and Childcare
Depot Hill State School
Cafes and Eateries
Fitzroy Hotel
Fresh Thailicious Delights
Port Scallywag
THE CAVES
Crime
Total offences in past 6 months: 7
Car thefts: 0
Break-ins: 2
Housing
Average sale price: $400,000
Average rental price: $320 per week
Community Parks
Mount Etna Caves National Park
Schools and childcare centres
The Caves State School
Cafes and Eateries
The Caves Country Pub
Local Attractions
Capricorn Caves
PORT CURTIS
Crime
Total offences in past 6 months: 21
Car thefts: 0
Break-ins: 0
Housing
Average sale price: $150,000
Average rental price: no data
Community Parks
Woolwash Reserve
Schools and childcare centres
Port Curtis Road State School
PINK LILY/RIDGELANDS
Crime
Total offences in past 6 months: 3
Car thefts: 0
Break-ins: 0
Housing
Average sale price: $300,000-$350,000
Average rental price: $450 per week
Education and Childcare
Ridgelands State School