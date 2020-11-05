REVEALED: Rocky waste facility’s smell-reducing upgrade

NEW PROJECT: LMS Energy Contract and Client Manager Jason Dockerill, Waste to Resource Recovery Councillor Shane Latcham and Manager of the Waste and Recyling unit Michael O'Keeffe show off the new Biogas Flare.

WHEN it comes to creating a sustainable, less-smelly future, Rockhampton Region Waste and Recycling is cooking with gas, thanks to some newly installed infrastructure at the Lakes Creek Road Waste Management Facility.

Capped last year, the Rockhampton’s landfill site was anticipated to continue producing gas for the next 30 years.

Rather than letting 20,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases produced by Rockhampton’s 35 year accumulation of rubbish escape into the atmosphere, 18 wells were sunk around the landfill to collect the built up gas.

Pipes were laid to feed the gas down to be safely disposed of by a new Biogas Flare.

Working closely with Rockhampton Regional Council, South Australia’s LMS Energy spent three years planning the project – one of 100 it has established across the country.

RRC was not forced to dip into its pockets to pay LMS the hundreds of thousands of dollars for the project, as it was accredited under the Federal Government’s Emissions Reduction Fund.

LMS Energy Contract and Client manager Jason Dockerill said landfill gas projects like this not only had environmental benefits, but also financial benefits through the creation of carbon credits which could be sold on a secondary market or in the ERF’s reverse auctions.

Another additional benefit of the project was a reduction in odour.

Mr Dockerill said they would now undertake a feasibility study to explore the potential of adding a power module to harness the energy generated from this process and put it back into the grid.

Waste to Resource Recovery Councillor Shane Latcham said it was fantastic to see this project up and running.

“This is a very exciting project, and LMS Energy has been great to work with every step of the way,” Cr Latcham said.

“The Biogas Flare might not look like much from the outside, but there’s a lot going on below the surface – literally.

“This system works by extracting potentially harmful greenhouse gases, such as methane, which are produced when organic matter in the landfill breaks down.

“Instead of being trapped in the landfill or being emitted into the atmosphere, these biogases are now channelled to this flare where they’re safely destroyed.”

To find out more about Council’s strategy to build a circular economy, and its vision to live in a community without waste, download the Rockhampton Regional Waste and Recycling Strategy available at www.rrc.qld.gov.au/rrwr