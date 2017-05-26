26°
REVEALED: Rocky's $13M flood repair and protection bill

Melanie Plane
| 26th May 2017 5:00 AM
Cr Tony Williams with flood mitigation in North Rockhampton.
Cr Tony Williams with flood mitigation in North Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK030417awilliam

AS THE damage bill from ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie and the 2017 Rockhampton Flood continues to climb, Rockhampton Regional Council have begun applying for more than $13 million in government assistance to help the region recover and protect itself from future flooding events.

On Tuesday, the council resolved to lodge submissions for $13,014,538 worth of Betterment and Category D funding under the National Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA) should the opportunity arise.

The NDRRA is used by the Queensland Government to provide financial assistance to communities affected by eligible disaster events and involves cost sharing between the Commonwealth and State as well as a range of pre-agreed relief measures.

Council has prepared an application $10,315,788 in funding for 'betterment' projects which would improve the immunity and resilience of assets in future floods.

They have also prepared an application for $2,698,750 worth of Category D funding.

The South Rockhampton Flood Levee has already been submitted under Category D.

Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group and the Infrastructure Committee Councillor Tony Williams (pictured) said some of the projects were critical.

"This is something we seem to be going through all the time,” he said.

"Natural Disasters have a huge impact on our region so it makes sense to do mitigation and betterment work to avoid it in the future.

"We are also still doing assessments on local roads and there is no dollar figure for the damage to those yet.

"We really need to fix the roads as a matter of priority.

"One of the most important projects would be raising Water St.

"The road is in a pretty poor condition and is deteriorating further with every flood.

"Fixing Water St would also help us with the second stage of the North Rockhampton Flood Mitigation Project.

"Another critical project is improved pumping arrangements on the southern side of Lakes Creek Rd.

"This would help us keep Lakes Creek Rd open during the flood and improve accessibility to businesses along that stretch.

"We are also seeking funding for Pilbeam Dr. We applied for $8 million after Cyclone Marcia and ended up with $2.5 million.

"We have had further slips there since that work was done.”

Key Betterment projects:

  • Raising of Water St to improve access.
  • Reconstruction of significantly damaged 2km section of Nine Mile Rd between Ridgelands Rd and Edwards Rd.
  • New bridge for Quay St at Gavial Creek due to $250K damage from 2017 flood.
  • Repairs to majorly damaged South Yaamba Floodways.
  • Reconstruction of Rodboro St from Dean to Water Sts.
  • Pilbeam Dv - further slip improvements and protection on uphill slopes.
  • Reconstruction of Thozet Rd from Lakes Creek Rd to Mason Av
  • Barrage Abutment Rock Protection Repair due to significant scouring and loss of material

Key Catergory D projects:

  • Victoria Park Backflow prevention to prevent and delay inundation of Lion Creek Rd, parts of Victoria Park and parts of Rockhampton High School
  • Sealing Southern Riverside Car Park to speed recovery
  • Improved pumping arrangements on southern side of Lakes Creek Rd to minimise traffic interruptions, improve monitoring and ops etc.
  • Removal of silt and previous flood material at Reaney Rd soccer and touch football fields and road upgrade
  • Raising of Woods St to reduce the time of isolation of Depot Hill
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

