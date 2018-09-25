REVEALED: Rocky's brutal magpie attack hot spots

TAKE CARE: Southern Downs residents are urged to be weary of magpies as warmer weather sets in.

BLOOD has been drawn and cyclists should be wary as protective magpies gear up for swooping season across Central Queensland.

The silent assassins of Spring are out in force already with more than 30 incidents recorded on the national magpie attack registry, Magpie Alert.

According to Magpie Alert, cyclists ruffle a magpie's feathers most with 66.7 per cent of all attacks on those on two wheels.

Frenchville recorded the most attacks so far this year but the most serious attack happened in Berserker.

The victim said she was struck on the back of the head as she was crossing Eldon St on September 2.

"Drew blood in two locations. One from what we can imagine to be the beak and claw," she wrote.

Only six attacks have been recorded around the Yeppoon area and four in Emu Park.

More than 15 per cent of all attacks last year ended in injuries so be sure to stay alert when walking or riding in magpie areas.

Yeppoon Rd, Parkhurst: "Silent assassin. Swooped 4 times."

512 Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens: "A magpie has begun swooping at my head whenever I ride past McDonalds. It has happened several times."

103 Elphinstone St, Berserker: "Attacking between Tuckers Cycle Inn and Mitre 10. Swooped about 4 times, to the delight of the residents sitting on their verandah cheering him on. 4/5 intensity, but no injury."