Revealed: Rocky’s drug rehab centre one step closer to reality

The music bowl site at Parkhurst is plotted for the drug rehab centre.

ROCKHAMPTON’S proposed $14.3 million, 42-bed drug detox and rehabilitation centre is one step closer to being made a reality.

Now community consultation has begun for the ministerial infrastructure designation process, while Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga welcomed the move forward.

Submissions are open until June 19, 2020. The proposed site for the community facility was to be located between 607 and 701 Yaamba Rd in Parkhurst on the city’s north side.

The Queensland Department of Health had agreed to acquire this land from the Rockhampton Regional Council.

“This purpose-built multifunctional drug and alcohol treatment facility will provide residential rehabilitation and residential withdrawal management,” Ms Lauga said.

The facility will be home to a range of features including; 32 beds for adult residential rehabilitation across eight separate buildings, an adult therapy building, eight withdrawal beds with attached administration and support services building, two family single-storey accommodation buildings, a family therapy single building, and a recreation and support building.

“It is expected that construction on this project, which was my election commitment, could commence this year,” she said.

“Our government is committed to effectively, collaboratively and holistically tackling the harmful use and effects of ice on individuals, their families and the community.

“We have committed more than $100 million over five years, through our Action on Ice plan, to put in place a range of initiatives to reduce the demand and supply of the drug, as well as the harm experienced because of its use.

“This has included expanding the capacity of Queensland Health’s Alcohol and Drugs Information Service to respond to calls from the community, expanding Family Drug Support services in regional Queensland, and providing additional tailored training and resources for frontline health workers.

“We know there is no ‘one size fits all approach’ to tackling ice in Queensland, it requires all levels of government, industry, communities, families and individuals to come together and break the cycle.”

Community members can send a submission to planning.dsdmip.qld.gov.au/id-consultations.