REVEALED: Rocky's most dangerous intersections

SIX dangerous intersections across the Rockhampton region have been identified for vital safety upgrades following a spate of crashes.

Rockhampton Regional Council has lodged a bid for black spot funding to the Australian Government in an effort to improve the intersections as a matter of high priority.

IDENTIFIED DANGER ZONES

Kabra Road / Boongary Road intersection

Berserker Street / Simpson Street intersection

Derby Street / East Street intersection

Richardson Road / Redhill Shopping Centre Access intersection

Glenmore Road / Main Street intersection

Footpath for Lakes Creek Road (under the vulnerable road users allocation)

Chair of Council's Infrastructure Committee Councillor Tony Williams said council takes the safety of residents very seriously.

"Like all areas, our Region has particular intersections that have a more significant record of traffic incidents,” Cr Williams said.

"The Black Spot Program is a Federal Government initiative which supports councils country-wide to fund projects that work to improve the safety of their roads.”

Cr Williams said the intersections identified were those with the highest priority for an upgrade.

"We sincerely hope that the Australian Government recognises our Region as a priority for funding,” Cr Williams said.

"Under the funding scheme, the Rockhampton Region is wholly classified as a rural area and with 50% of funding allocated to rural areas; this represents a greater chance for funding for the Region.

"The Black Spot Program has already delivered a number of improvements in both rural and urban areas and working collaboratively with all levels of Government to deliver improved safety outcomes is a key focus of Council.”