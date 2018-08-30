REVEALED: Rocky's NAPLAN report card

YEAR nine students across Central Queensland are rejoicing.

This year marked the final NAPLAN test they will have to take, and with results coming in, they have certainly set a high benchmark.

With across the board improvement in the national minimum for all year levels, many Central Queensland schools have recorded impressive figures.

NAPLAN: The testing is a national requirement for grades three, five, seven, and nine. Maddelin McCosker

The Year Nine cohort for Heights College performed very well in the numeracy testing, ranking 275th in Queensland and making them the second best performing school in the Rockhampton area for that year level.

Two Rockhampton students glad to be finished with NAPLAN, Mackinlay Carr and Aishwariya Manikandan from Heights College, say their class was very relieved to finish the final test.

"It's like the class had a party at the end of it," Mackinlay said.

"We were all pretty excited."

"It's great that we are done now," Aishwariya added.

Both students, while happy to be done, agreed that the testing was a good way to test student's ability for solving issues and creative thinking.

"Some of what we were tested on was part of the curriculum this year," Mackinlay said

"But here were a few unseen questions that we hadn't quite done before."

Aishwariya added that the unseen questions were a way to solve problems by 'using what you already know to get the answer'.

The best part of the testing for them however was seeing fellow class mates improving and getting better at things they previously struggled with.

"It is really nice to see people succeed," Aishwariya said.

The best performing school for Year Nine throughout Gracemere, Mount Morgan, Rockhampton, and Yeppoon this year is Rockhampton Grammar School, which has been ranked 65th for Year Nine results in Queensland.

Headmaster of Rockhampton Grammar School, Dr Phillip Moulds, said the results seen this year are very exciting for the school.

"We are really proud of how our students went this year," Dr Moulds said.

NAPLAN: Rockhampton Grammar School headmaster Dr Phillip Moulds. Contributed

"They were well above the national and state averages in all year levels.

"I am really proud of the results in terms of the fact that students have shown significant growth while they have been at the school."

Commenting on the practicality of having a singular testing mechanism for Australian students, Dr Moulds said NAPLAN works well, but could work better if it wasn't the only method of gathering data on how students are performing.

"I think it is a useful tool definitely," he said.

"But I don't think it is the only tool.

"We can, and should, use other methods in conjunction with that so we can get a much fuller picture about where students are, what they are able to do, and what they need to learn next."

For Queensland, preliminary results show improvements in the national minimum standard for reading, and grammar and punctuation for all year levels and a slight decline was recorded in all year levels for writing.

In spelling, Years Three and Five saw an increase, whereas Years Seven and Nine saw a slight decrease.

Years Three and Five numeracy scores increased, with Year Seven maintaining the same percentage and Year Nine across the state recording a slight decrease.

The top three schools in Year Nine numeracy for the Rockhampton area were The Rockhampton Grammar School, Heights College and The Cathedral College, with St Ursula's College and Emmaus College also performing well in that year level.