APPEALING TO THE EYE: Rockhampton's new riverside precinct brought the "wow factor” when it officially opened yesterday. Allan Reinikka ROK160318ariversi
Council News

REVEALED: Rocky's stunning riverbank revitalisation

Sean Fox
by
16th Mar 2018 4:42 PM

WALKING through the newly revitalised Fitzroy riverbank with Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow, you could see her pride in the project.

A bright, sunny day in Rockhampton reflected the city's prosperous new chapter today as dignitaries officially opened the $36 million riverbank revitalisation.

People took their first look at the many new features, including the Boathouse restaurant, grand staircase, water jet plaza, playground, custom furniture and curated public artworks.

Sculptures which resembled Queenslander homes, and others from yesteryear caught onlookers' eyes.

Since Cyclone Marcia hit the region in 2015, Cr Strelow and council have worked with architects and planners Urbis, and local companies to create a spectacle by the river which would celebrate our region.

"We had talked about riverbank development for a long time, but it's three years since we engaged Urbis to design it,” Cr Strelow said.

Cr Strelow watched everybody's pleasure as they witnessed "all of the various pieces come together”.

"It's very local, it's very us...this is very much about Rockhampton,” Cr Strelow said.

"This is urban but playful, an excellent design, and it reflects our city.

She said not only was the new look riverbank going to drive tourism, but was also a space for residents all to enjoy and be proud of the region we live in.

"We've got to live here and we want our kids to stay living here, and we want to grow our businesses here; and it's a fiercely competitive environment,” Cr Strelow said.

"People are looking at all that the cities down south have got to offer, and not that we can compete with them in every regard, but we've got a natural setting that allows us to enhance it a little and to create a great lifestyle.”

Three levels of government invested in the project, which spans from Fitzroy St to William St.

Cr Strelow appreciated everybody coming together for the special occasion.

