REVEALED: Scary trend in spate of Fraser Coast break-ins

POLICE are urging owners of rural properties to revisit their home security measures these school holidays following a spate of break ins across the region.

Recently, within Mungar, Yengarie, Owanyilla, Sunshine Acres, Boonooroo and Toogoom, thieves have targeted personal property such as cash, jewellery, mobiles phones, tablets and small concealable items.

Maryborough Patrol Group crime prevention coordinator Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said opportunistic thieves had broken into unsecured homes as well as breaking windows and/or doors to gain entry.

"Obviously if you are planning on going on holidays or going away, give the house a lived-in look," she said.

"Secure wheelie bins and large items which could be used to gain entry to dwellings, organise someone to collect your mail and mow the yard, sensor lights inside and outside dwelling are also a good idea.

"We also encourage the community to take notes of anything out of the ordinary and consider ringing Crimestoppers or Policelink."

Snr Con Ryan said it was important to make vehicle security a daily habit like putting on your seat belt.

"We aren't wanting to cause alarm but unfortunately the majority of our region's break ins and thefts from cars are opportunistic when people left car unlocked, valuables visible or their keys in easy positions," she said.

"It might be worth looking for an alternative place for the car keys instead of the kitchen bench like the cupboard or the bedroom.

"The crime prevention unit also offers a free security audit of homes, speak to PoliceLink or the local station in business hours about it.

"It's all about reviewing security options like CCTV, audible alarms, or something as simple as checking locks. Every little bit helps to reduce risks.

"For more information on home and vehicle security visit the Queensland Police website under 'crime prevention'."

17 BREAK INS ACROSS FRASER COAST

A HOUSE in Kingfisher Pde in Toogoom was targeted between June 3 and June 28 when thieves have stolen a television from the downstairs section of the home.

Between 8am on June 14 and 1.30pm on June 28 on Boys Ave in Maryborough offenders have tried to break into to the garden sheds at the premises by damaging the locks however no entry was gained.

Bandits have gained entry to the unlocked house and have stolen a mobile phone and wallet on Stephenson St in Scarness between 3pm on June 28 and 4pm on June 28.

Unknown offenders have failed in using a jemmy bar to force open a lock on an Esplanade business in Torquay between 9pm on June 27 and 5am on June 28.

Between 3pm on June 26 and 5.40pm on June 28 in Rosehill Rd Tinana, offenders have smashed a glass panel to gain entry to a home, once inside the offenders have rummaged through the dwelling and left throught the rear door, however it is unknown if any property was stolen.

A Bideford St building was broken into via a glass sliding door in Torquay between 12.25am and 1.04am on June 29 and the office rummaged through although it is unknown if any property was stolen.

Between 9.45am and 4.05pm on June 29 on Boonooroo Rd in Boonooroo, would-be thieves tried to jemmy open a home's door but were unsuccessful.

On the same day between 12pm and 1pm offenders have also attempted to gain entry to the shed and dwelling on Wilson St in Maryborough.

A brick was used to smash a front glass door to a business on Luzzi St in Pialba between 4pm on June 29 and 7am on June 30, however it appears no entry was gained.

On Schuberts Rd, personal property was stolen from an Owanyilla home between 8am on June 29 and 12.15pm on June 30 and the house rummaged through.

Between 7.15am and 1.15pm on June 30 offenders broke into a home on Ferry Rd in Yengarie after smashing a side door.

Once inside the offenders have rummaged through cupboards and left lights on, its is unknown if any property has been stolen.

Thieves have stolen a battery power scooter from a business on Taylor St in Pialba after using an object to smash the glass window between 5pm on June 29 and 7.30am on July 1.

At about 11.30am on June 30 unknown persons have tried to break into a business on Gympie Rd in Tinana however they were disturbed and left the area.

Alice St in Maryborough was targeted when bandits stole an assortment of garden and power tools from a home's shed between June 6 and June 28.

Thieves have stolen cash from the main bedroom of a locked and secured Mungar Rd home in Oakhurst between 8am on June 28 and 9am on July 1.

Between 10.20pm and 10.30pm on July 1 offenders have tried to enter a locked shed, however an audible alarm sounded scaring them from the Kent St area in Maryborough.

A Booral Dr home was ransacked and personal items stolen from Sunshine Acres between 8am and 5.50pm on July 3.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.