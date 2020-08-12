REVEALED: Seven Rocky projects share in $47,000

SEVEN projects and events have been boosted with a combined $47,0000 of funding from Rockhampton Regional Council.

The first round of the Community Assistance Program for this financial year was approved this week.

Communities Councillor Drew Wickerson said it gave him a lot of pleasure to announce the recipients of the first round of CAP funding for the financial year.

“This funding program is all about supporting events and projects that really bring benefits to our community, and the successful applications this round will do just that,” said Cr Wickerson.

“In this round of funding we’ll see $15,000 go to the Rockhampton Bowls Club to renovate their upstairs function area.

“As well as $15,000 which will go toward the Crompton Park Hack & Pony Club to rebuild their canteen.”

The club sustain a suspected arson fire in November and the entire building was destroyed.

“Funding is also going toward a revamp of the playground at the Gundanoo Imbabee Community Childcare Centre, delivery of Challenge the Mountain’s virtual 2020 event, a facelift for the visitor signage at Mount Morgan Railway, and library resources and games for Waraburra State School, as well as in-kind support for the CQ Special Children’s Christmas Party,” Cr Wickerson said.

“It is fantastic to be able to support these great projects through this funding program.

“Last financial year council was able to support 58 local organisations to deliver 63 projects over three funding rounds, seeing more than $340,000 of funding support provided to community groups across the region.”

Applications for the second round of the 2020-2021 Community Assistance Program will open on 14 September.

For more information on the program, please contact Council on 4932 9000 or head here.

SUCCESSFUL PROJECTS:

CQ Special Children’s Christmas Party: $3,000

C & K Gundaroo’s playground revamp: $6,000

Challenge The Mountain (Strava event): $4,000

Crompton Park Hack and Pony Club canteen: $15,000

Mount Morgan Promotion and Development Inc new signage at railway: $2,500

Rockhampton Bowls Club upstairs function area renovation: $15,000

Warraburra State School P & C prep and library resources: $1,500