REVEALED: Shane Bowden’s son facing murder charge

THE son of slain bikie Shane Bowden is facing a murder charge in South Australia for a death that occurred just weeks before his notorious father was gunned down execution-style on the Gold Coast.

Kain Mazomenos, 24, was charged with murder in September over the unrelated death of Adelaide man Victor Codea.

Bikie Shane Bowden with his son Kain.

His identity can now be revealed after a long-running suppression order was lifted in a South Australian court on April 27.

The Bulletin was prevented from reporting Mazomenos' murder charge in October last year, but at the time wrote that Bowden had been rocked by a family crisis in the lead up to his death.

The garage where Bowden was killed. Picture: Richard Gosling

The Adelaide Magistrates Court heard last week that police allege Codea was punched and kicked to death by four men who lured him to a car park at Adelaide High School on August 28.

Mazomenos and three other men have been charged with murder.

They have pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, the Adelaide Advertiser reported last week.

Mazomenos was remanded in custody and is due to face the Supreme Court in July, the newspaper reported.

His father Bowden, 48, was peppered with bullets at a Pimpama unit driveway on October 12 last year after a late-night gym session.

Victor Codea, 24, was allegedly bashed to death.

Police previously revealed two hooded men lay in wait in a vacant northern Gold Coast lot in the hours leading up to his murder.

Two burned out cars were found abandoned in Beenleigh and Ormeau following the killing, which detectives believe are connected to the crime.

No one has yet been charged with the bikie heavyweight's murder, which is believed to have been sparked by an internal feud within the Mongols bikie club in Victoria.

When contacted in April, six months on from Bowden's death, Regional Crime Co-ordinator Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said the investigation was ongoing and he appealed again to members of the public with any information to come forward.

"We are also calling on anyone who may have had time to reflect on what may have happened to contact police," he said.

Shane Bowden was gunned down on the Gold Coast, Picture Facebook

Bowden had also survived an attempt on his life in the southern state before returning to Queensland.

Bowden was a long-time member of the Finks motorcycle gang and played a key role in the infamous Glitter Strip Ballroom Blitz.

He "patched over" to the Mongols in 2013 but was booted from the club in Victoria shortly before his death.

He had returned to his old club, the Finks, and is understood to have been recruiting for members in southeast Queensland in the weeks before his death.

