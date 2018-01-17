Menu
REVEALED: Shocking amount CQ's gamblers feed pokies monthly

15Pokies2 news 24/09/07 169259b Pokie machines,gambling Photo Warren Lynam WARREN LYNAM/1692659b
Shayla Bulloch
GAMBLERS are feeding millions of dollars into Central Queensland's pokie machines every month, new research has revealed.

According to Queensland Government Gamlbing and Liquor statistics, last month alone more than $9.19 million was put through the CQ region's 2541 machines, with Rockhampton punters throwing in $4.1m of that price.

Rockhampton currently has 1029 electronic gaming machines approved at 32 operational sites around the city.

Although most hotels or clubs in Rocky have less than 50 machines to play, four premises had hundreds.

A woman tries her luck on a pokie machine. DAN PELED

Rockhampton Leagues Club and Frenchville Sports Club topped the list with 150 machines each, closely followed by Yaralla Sports Club which has 124.

The Keppel Bay Sailing Clubs in Yeppoon had a combined 139 pokie outlets.

UnitingCare Queensland Financial Resilience and Wellbeing officer Jodie Logovik says problem gambling could affect anyone and can spiral into bigger issues.

"Excessive gambling may cause immediate and long term issues for the gambler, affecting not only themselves but their partners, families and the wider community,” she said.

Although the number of pokie machines had declined since 2015, the millions fed through them stayed steady with July showing trends of more losses.

Mackay topped the list for the Central Queensland region with more than $6.3m getting fed though each month and Gladstone had less than $2m.

Ms Logovik said it was important to keep gambling under control with a number of techniques.

"People struggling with gambling can try leaving cash and cards at home, keeping a diary of wins and losses and speaking to someone about their gambling problem,” she said.

UnitingCare Queensland Child and Family Services Financial Resilience and Wellbeing provides support services across Queensland 24 hours, seven days a week via the National Debt Helpline at 1800 007 007.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
