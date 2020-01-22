Menu
Gracemere swimming pool.
REVEALED: Six major Rocky project contracts awarded

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
22nd Jan 2020 12:00 AM
MORE than $1 million has been awarded in contracts for Rockhampton Regional ­Council’s Corporate and ­Technology Services sector.

The contacts were outlined in the monthly operations ­report in the ordinary council meeting agenda on Tuesday.

There were six contracts awarded for December.

A further 29 are in progress.

  • Supply and delivery of water meters: Elster Metering Pty Ltd, SOR.
  • Operation and ­management of the ­Gracemere Swimming Pool: Bluefit Pty Ltd, $107,000 per year
  • Design and delivery of precast stormwater manholes and lids: Holcim Australia Pty Ltd, $63, 343
  • Manufacture and delivery of custom pre-cast concrete motorsport barriers (to be used for Rockynats): Stresscrete, $242,580
  • Redhill intersection upgrade and traffic light installation: Vassallo Constructions Pty Ltd, $577,341.
  • Rockhampton Airport terminal security upgrade: Mode Design Corp Pty, $20,000.
contracts gracemere swimming pool rockhampton regional council meeting rockynats 2020 tmbcouncil
