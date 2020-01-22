REVEALED: Six major Rocky project contracts awarded
MORE than $1 million has been awarded in contracts for Rockhampton Regional Council’s Corporate and Technology Services sector.
The contacts were outlined in the monthly operations report in the ordinary council meeting agenda on Tuesday.
There were six contracts awarded for December.
A further 29 are in progress.
- Supply and delivery of water meters: Elster Metering Pty Ltd, SOR.
- Operation and management of the Gracemere Swimming Pool: Bluefit Pty Ltd, $107,000 per year
- Design and delivery of precast stormwater manholes and lids: Holcim Australia Pty Ltd, $63, 343
- Manufacture and delivery of custom pre-cast concrete motorsport barriers (to be used for Rockynats): Stresscrete, $242,580
- Redhill intersection upgrade and traffic light installation: Vassallo Constructions Pty Ltd, $577,341.
- Rockhampton Airport terminal security upgrade: Mode Design Corp Pty, $20,000.