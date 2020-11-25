REVEALED: Special moment for Harry during national anthem

HARRY Grant scanned the crowd to find his family as he took centre stage with the Maroons before kick-off in last week’s State of Origin decider.

“I looked up trying to find my family during the national anthem… it was unreal,” the 22 year old told QRL.com.

The Yeppoon product starred in the Maroons’ stunning 20-14 win over the Blues in front of almost 50,000 fans at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.

Grant said pre-match that he wanted to “go out there and hopefully not let anyone down and make the state proud”.

He certainly did that.

He finished with a try, two try assists, 67m running metres from seven runs, four tackle busts and two line break assists in an Origin debut that had pundits raving.

Grant said running out on to the ground was one of the highlights of the night; he had goose bumps as he tried to take it all in.

“I had a lot of family and friends there. It was pretty special running out and seeing them in the crowd, and then getting the result and being able to go up there pretty happy after the game was a pretty nuts feeling,” he said.

“Mum and Dad were very proud so it’s good to make them proud.

“It’s a good feeling.

“To get the win that we deserved and knew we could achieve, it’s pretty special and we’re all going to enjoy it and remember it for the rest of our lives.”

Grant said that playing for Queensland was something every young rugby league players dreamt of.

He said the time spent in camp had been some of the best weeks of his life.

“To don the maroon, it’s something I will remember forever,” he said.

“That was the best and I can’t wait for more of it.”