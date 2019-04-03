REVEALED: Splendour in the Grass 2019 line-up
CHILDISH Gambino, Chance the Rapper, SZA and Foals are some of the big names headlining this year's Splendour in the Grass music festival.
Also playing at the 19th annual event are Aussie hit-makers Tame Impala, Courtney Barnett and Dean Lewis.
Tame Impala front man Kevin Parker told Triple J's breakfast show he was looking forward to following up his Coachella debut, happening later this month, with a show at Splendour.
"We're flying by the seat of our pants now but i think by the time Splendour comes we'll be a well-oiled machine," he said.
Childish Gambino is the musical moniker of actor, singer and comedian Donald Glover, whose hard-hitting This Is America came in at number four in this past year's Hottest 100.
While some fans hoped to see Janelle Monae on the bill, the PYNK singer was noticeably absent from the list of 100 artists.
Today's announcement also teased a 'mystery' Australian act.
Splendour in the Grass plays the North Byron Parklands from July 19 to 21.
Tickets go on sale at 9am AEST next Thursday, April 11 through Moshtix and 1300 GET TIX (438 849).
The full Splendour line-up:
CHANCE THE RAPPER
TAME IMPALA
CHILDISH GAMBINO
SZA
FOALS
CATFISH AND THE BOTTLEMEN
JAMES BLAKE
SANTIGOLD (EXCLUSIVE)
THE LUMINEERS
THE STREETS
RUSS
WHAT SO NOT
COURTNEY BARNETT
WARPAINT
MYSTERY OZ ACT
MATT CORBY
WOLF ALICE
FRIENDLY FIRES
BROODS
DEAN LEWIS
FIDLAR
COSMO'S MIDNIGHT
MEG MAC
ZIGGY ALBERTS
HAYDEN JAMES
DAVE
DOPE LEMON
DERMOT KENNEDY
ALLDAY & FRIENDS
LITTLE SIMZ
THE RUBENS
MARIBOU STATE
WINSTON SURFSHIRT
TYCHO
POND
THE TESKEY BROTHERS
JACOB BANKS
WOLFMOTHER
TROPICAL F*CK STORM
KYLE HALL
LOCAL NATIVES
MANSIONAIR
ODETTE
RUBY FIELDS
MIKE SERVITO
LAST DINOSAURS
THELMA PLUM
TROPHY EYES
HARVEY SUTHERLAND (DJ SET)
K.FLAY
SAM FENDER SLAVES (EXCLUSIVE)
PUB CHOIR
SEB WILDBLOOD
THE BETHS
SET MO
HATCHIE
HONNE
KWAME
THE NUDE PARTY
NATHAN MICAY
SLOWLY SLOWLY
PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS
KIAN
KENJI TAKIMI
DEAR SEATTLE
CHARLY BLISS
KAIIT
PHONY PPL
A SWAYZE & THE GHOSTS
THE MIDNIGHT
CHANNEL TRES
PIST IDIOTS
MORMOR
SUZANNE KRAFT
ERTHLINGS
TELEPHONES
MOANING LISA
THANDI PHOENIX
DJ NETT
WAX'O PARADISO
ANDY GARVEY
TYNE-JAMES ORGAN
LASTLINGS
MERVE
JENNIFER LOVELESS
NOISE IN MY HEAD
SKIN ON SKIN
REBEL YELL
TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNERS
PLUS:
NINAJIRACHI
BODY PROMISE
DONALD'S HOUSE
CASUAL CONNECTION
DJ KLASIK
CLOSE COUNTERS (DJ SET)
MERPH
DAMEEEELA
LEX DELUXE