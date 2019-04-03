REVEALED: Splendour in the Grass 2019 line-up

CHILDISH Gambino, Chance the Rapper, SZA and Foals are some of the big names headlining this year's Splendour in the Grass music festival.

Also playing at the 19th annual event are Aussie hit-makers Tame Impala, Courtney Barnett and Dean Lewis.

Tame Impala front man Kevin Parker told Triple J's breakfast show he was looking forward to following up his Coachella debut, happening later this month, with a show at Splendour.

Kevin Parker of Tame Impala. Matt Sav

"We're flying by the seat of our pants now but i think by the time Splendour comes we'll be a well-oiled machine," he said.

Childish Gambino is the musical moniker of actor, singer and comedian Donald Glover, whose hard-hitting This Is America came in at number four in this past year's Hottest 100.

While some fans hoped to see Janelle Monae on the bill, the PYNK singer was noticeably absent from the list of 100 artists.

Today's announcement also teased a 'mystery' Australian act.

Splendour in the Grass plays the North Byron Parklands from July 19 to 21.

Tickets go on sale at 9am AEST next Thursday, April 11 through Moshtix and 1300 GET TIX (438 849).

The full Splendour line-up:

CHANCE THE RAPPER

TAME IMPALA

CHILDISH GAMBINO

SZA

FOALS

CATFISH AND THE BOTTLEMEN

JAMES BLAKE

SANTIGOLD (EXCLUSIVE)

THE LUMINEERS

THE STREETS

RUSS

WHAT SO NOT

COURTNEY BARNETT

WARPAINT

MYSTERY OZ ACT

MATT CORBY

WOLF ALICE

FRIENDLY FIRES

BROODS

DEAN LEWIS

FIDLAR

COSMO'S MIDNIGHT

MEG MAC

ZIGGY ALBERTS

HAYDEN JAMES

DAVE

DOPE LEMON

DERMOT KENNEDY

ALLDAY & FRIENDS

LITTLE SIMZ

THE RUBENS

MARIBOU STATE

WINSTON SURFSHIRT

TYCHO

POND

THE TESKEY BROTHERS

JACOB BANKS

WOLFMOTHER

TROPICAL F*CK STORM

KYLE HALL

LOCAL NATIVES

MANSIONAIR

ODETTE

RUBY FIELDS

MIKE SERVITO

LAST DINOSAURS

THELMA PLUM

TROPHY EYES

HARVEY SUTHERLAND (DJ SET)

K.FLAY

SAM FENDER SLAVES (EXCLUSIVE)

PUB CHOIR

SEB WILDBLOOD

THE BETHS

SET MO

HATCHIE

HONNE

KWAME

THE NUDE PARTY

NATHAN MICAY

SLOWLY SLOWLY

PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS

KIAN

KENJI TAKIMI

DEAR SEATTLE

CHARLY BLISS

KAIIT

PHONY PPL

A SWAYZE & THE GHOSTS

THE MIDNIGHT

CHANNEL TRES

PIST IDIOTS

MORMOR

SUZANNE KRAFT

ERTHLINGS

TELEPHONES

MOANING LISA

THANDI PHOENIX

DJ NETT

WAX'O PARADISO

ANDY GARVEY

TYNE-JAMES ORGAN

LASTLINGS

MERVE

JENNIFER LOVELESS

NOISE IN MY HEAD

SKIN ON SKIN

REBEL YELL

TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNERS

PLUS:

NINAJIRACHI

BODY PROMISE

DONALD'S HOUSE

CASUAL CONNECTION

DJ KLASIK

CLOSE COUNTERS (DJ SET)

MERPH

DAMEEEELA

LEX DELUXE